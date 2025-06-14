WWE SmackDown 6/13/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I have loved absolutely everything about Naomi's heel turn, from her change in attitude to her overall vibe and look, and her winning the Money in the Bank briefcase was the right choice this year, as it only adds to the threatening aspect of her character. The recent social media video of her revealing what she's toting around in the case was also brilliant, and from the switchblade to the Taser, I certainly wouldn't want to be a woman holding gold in WWE right now. However, tonight, Naomi made it know that she's focusing on one champion when it comes to her guaranteed title shot, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

In her promo tonight, Naomi laid out the reasons why she's going after Stratton and as usual, it made perfect, clear, heelish sense, and I completely agree with her decision. She explained that it was Stratton carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase and looming over her and her matches with then-champion Nia Jax during their feud and "Tiffy Time" was the reason Naomi didn't win the title at the time. She said the nice Naomi took it in stride, even when Stratton was bashing her head in with the briefcase, but now, it's her time to go after Stratton and the title. Of course, that brought out Stratton and they had words, with Naomi telling the champion that she plans to cash in when Stratton least expects it. I wasn't a huge fan of Jax attacking Stratton and Naomi then threatening to cash in while Jax was still on her feet and ready to fight, but I can look past that with how good and believable Naomi's reasoning in her promo was. It would have looked even more ridiculous had she not made a motion to at least get in the ring with her briefcase when the champion was down.

And, while Naomi's reasoning for wanting to cash in on Stratton is extremely valid, I could also see her heelishly using this as a distraction to cash in on IYO SKY or whoever is the Women's World Champion on "WWE Raw" at the time Naomi wants to make a move. That would be a good swerve, which would also make sense for Naomi's character. There's also, of course, the chance and the fear that Naomi will be the first woman to unsuccessfully cash in her MITB contract, due to interference from Jade Cargill or Bianca Belair, but especially after this fire promo from Naomi tonight, I'm not entertaining that thought any more just yet.

Written by Daisy Ruth