Powerhouse Hobbs Says A Match Against This AEW Big Man 'Has To Happen'

AEW World Trios Champion Powerhouse Hobbs is eager to mix it up with WWE legend Paul Wight, aka Big Show, following their previous encounter.

Hobbs and Wight have some history together as the former bodyslammed the veteran star onto a car in a street fight that they were in on "AEW Dynamite" back in November 2023. Hobbs recently spoke to the "MuscleManMalcolm" YouTube channel, where he was asked if he would like to face Wight in the future.

"Oh yeah, it's gotta happen [a match between him and Wight]. I know Paul pretty well, I know ain't gonna go out like that. So, you know, I gotta always look front, back, side to side," said Hobbs.

The aforementioned street fight, which involved eight stars, was Wight's last match in AEW, while his last match in wrestling came at the Jericho Cruise last year, where he once again came against Hobbs in a six-man tag team match. Wight hasn't featured on AEW television for several months but recently confirmed that he is still with Tony Khan's promotion and is happy with his spot in AEW.

Wight returned to AEW TV last November to be a part of the commentary team for AEW Full Gear. The legendary star's absence from AEW could be due to the surgeries that he has had, as he revealed last year that he had both his knees and hips replaced.

Wight stated in November 2023 that he had at most two years left as an in-ring performer, adding that his goal was to put over young stars before retiring. A match against a promising star like Hobbs could give the Trios Champion a significant boost and propel his career forward.