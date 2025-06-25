WWE Hall Of Famer Calls R-Truth Returning To The Company An 'Act Of God'

Since R-Truth, aka Ron Killings, returned to WWE, there has been speculation that his departure and subsequent return were part of a planned storyline, which is an idea some have believed. However, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long isn't one of them.

WWE and Killings could not agree on a new deal for the veteran star, which brought to an end his 17-year run with the promotion. Triple H's comments following Truth's return at Money in the Bank, where he claimed that his exit from WWE was a part of the storyline, made many question if WWE had pulled a fast one on the fans. Long dismissed such suggestions, stating that it was indeed a "shoot," and deeming his return an "act of god," which he said during his recent appearance on the "MadMacDavis" YouTube channel.

"It's a shoot. Jesus Christ, what does it take for these people [to understand]. Even Nick Khan, WWE is saying [that it was real]," said Long. "Well, like I said, congratulations to him, hope everything works out for him, [it's] just an act of god, I'll always say that, if this is shoot, which I believe [it is]. But, you never know."

While many have disputed Triple H's side of the story surrounding the R-Truth situation, some, like Bully Ray and Mark Henry, believe that Truth's exit and return could have been a work. Eventually, Truth re-signed with WWE after conversations with WWE President Nick Khan, and he has showcased a meaner, sterner side following his return. Truth has the fans to thank for his return as they chanted his name on WWE shows following his exit, which he acknowledged in his first promo after his return.

The 53-year-old star has been in a storyline with his former idol John Cena ever since he returned, and even faced the Undisputed WWE Champion, a match that ended in disqualification.