Former WWE Star Shotzi Reflects On Storylines & Characters She Didn't Get To Perform

While she is now maximizing her time in Major League Wrestling and independent wrestling promotions, much of Shotzi's time in WWE was spent on what ifs and almosts. During a recent appearance on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Shotzi opened up about some of those possibilities that never fully materialized.

"With Bayley, I wish that was a little grander," Shotzi said, referencing their summer of 2023 feud in which she dramatically shaved her green locks after having a chunk cut out by Bayley. "We never got a final match where we got to really go toe-to-toe. We had a few matches that were like seven minutes or whatever, but we never really got to go for it. I really love working with Bayley and I thought with her cutting my hair and shaving my head that it would go somewhere and it just didn't."

Elsewhere, Shotzi wishes she would have had more opportunities to wrestle Alexa Bliss and Asuka, both of whom are former world champions in WWE. In the case of the latter, she and "The Empress of Tomorrow" tangled on a number of live events, but never in televised singles competition. Shotzi and Bliss' in-ring interactions were limited to a pair of Royal Rumbles, one six-woman tag match on "WWE SmackDown," and the 2022 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"I loved tagging with Charlotte," Shotzi added. "More recently is forming the group with Gigi [Dolin] and Tatum [Paxley]. I really loved working with those girls and I thought we would be like the new chick DX. I was really in love with us."