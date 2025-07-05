WWE SmackDown 7/4/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I swear, even with the show going back to two hours, "SmackDown" seems determined to bore the daylights out of me at every given opportunity. I think the reason for that is very obvious — aside from the Bloodline angle, which has somehow once again emerged as consistently the best part of this show, there's basically nothing going on with any heat whatsoever. And I don't mean like, they're trying to get heat and failing — they're not even trying.

It started in the opening segment, when Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton came out to tie a big babyface vs. babyface bow on their little babyface vs. babyface mini-feud. It was basically the same tone as the mini-feud itself, so it was boring, but not only was it boring, it was repetitive. This is at least the second time in a calendar year that Cody Rhodes has won a big PLE singles match because his opponent was his friend and hesitated to hit a finisher — the same thing happened against Kevin Owens 10 months ago. The way the King of the Ring final went down made a lot of people think Orton might be turning heel like Owens (eventually) did ... but no, that would be too interesting. Instead, he and Cody are still babyfaces and still friends who respect each other, brother. Cool. So compelling. Not even Drew McIntyre's return could salvage this for me, mostly because I have absolutely zero interest in whether Orton and Cody being friends makes them "beta males."

The lack of heat didn't stop there, though. It continued throughout the women's tag title match qualifier (which was about the "can they co-exist" relationship between two babyfaces and nothing more) through the eight-man tag (which pit four babyfaces against two faces and two heels) and into the Tiffany Stratton challenge segment, which involved three babyfaces in the ring. It finally culminated in the Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Fenix match, which appears to have been very good in a vacuum but which absolutely none of us cared about because it once again had no heat. Both teams are babyfaces. There's no feud. There's no angle. As one of my colleagues pointed out, "Good wrestling in today's wrestling environment simply isn't enough."

Personally I think you could make the argument that it never was — that "good" wrestling has always fundamentally been about how wrestlers get you invested emotionally. Unfortunately, it's becoming increasingly unclear whether WWE in the TKO Era will end up being anything more than a glitzy parade of babyfaces with the crowd singing all their songs, and then they'll hit some moves and one will win and they'll hug it out and people will cheer and they'll do it all again next week, and absolutely none of it will matter.

Maybe it's appropriate this episode happened on the 4th of July. Not for the first time today, I am begging the citizenry to demand more from your decision-makers.

Written by Miles Schneiderman