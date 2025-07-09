Backstage Report On AEW Talent Expected To Be In Town For All In 2025

AEW All In Texas, ROH Supercard of Honor and Starrcast will attract tens of thousands of fans to Dallas, Texas this weekend, but they will also bring a lot of big names from the world of wrestling who could end up making cameo appearances in AEW or ROH on July 11 and 12. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has broken down some of the more high-profile names who will be in town, as well as some others who fans might not expect.

As far as AEW (or AEW affiliated) names who could make potential cameos , the likes of Sting, Ric Flair, Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight, Hechicero and Jake Roberts will all be in town as they will be doing meet-and-greets at Starrcast, as will Big Boom AJ and Big Justice, who both appeared at the ticket on sale launch party in December promising to be a part of the show.

Thanks to Starrcast, a number of legends from the past will also be in town, such as Kevin Von Erich, a Texas legend whose sons are currently two-thirds of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions alongside Dustin Rhodes. Mark Henry, Dory Funk Jr. and Tito Santana will be at Starrcast, along with former TNA star Monty Brown who will be making a rare public appearance at the convention. JBL will also be at Starrcast, but due to his affiliation with WWE, it's highly unlikely he won't be appearing in AEW or ROH. The same can also be said for the likes of Masha Slamovich, Brian Myers, Indi Hartwell, and The IInspriation as they are all affiliated with TNA, meaning they won't be appearing on-screen this weekend due to TNA's working relationship with WWE.

Stars that could very well appear in AEW or ROH in some capacity include both Elayna Black and Priscilla Kelly, the former Cora Jade and Gigi Dolan, as they will both be in town, with Black facing Slamovich at GCW's "Boss of All Bosses" event in Dallas on July 11. Shotzi Blackheart will also be appearing on that show, but due to her broken arm, it's unlikely that she will make an AEW or ROH appearance. Ricky Morton, Ninja Mack, and KJ Orso, the former Fuego Del Sol, have all made appearances in Tony Khan's promotions over the years and could easily feature as they are also wrestling for GCW on July 11.