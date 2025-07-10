JBL: WWE Star Would Be Great For John Cena's Last Match — 'People Would Be Furious'

At the moment, John Cena is still heeling it up and still reigning atop the WWE as Undisputed WWE Champion, which means a babyface turn is out of the question for at least the next little while. But with fans refusing to boo Cena, even as he feuds with top babyfaces like CM Punk, and the end of Cena's career in December rapidly approaching, most expect that Cena will revert back to being a hero for the end of his run. And that then begs the question of who Cena would face in his final wrestling match.

While in theory Cena could face a babyface for his final match even after turning back face himself, Conrad Thompson and JBL seemed to think the better idea would be for Cena to wrestle a heel while discussing the subject on the latest "Something to Wrestle." Initially, Thompson felt that Cena vs. Bron Breakker would be the best option, though he ultimately believes that the last opponent will be Logan Paul, who has teamed with Cena on occasion during Cena's heel run. Though that wasn't an option he had considered, JBL was all for it once Thompson put it out into the open.

"That's a great call," JBL said. "That's a great call. The people...oh my god. People would be furious about that. It's brilliant...I didn't think about that. And then you'd have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would get so much hate out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do."

