5 Overhyped WWE Debuts That Flopped

In all walks of life, you only get one chance to make a good first impression. If you walk up to someone, shake their hand, and introduce yourself politely and professionally, people will likely remember you as that guy who was very friendly upon first impression and potentially want to get to know you better. However, if you walk up to someone, accidentally stand on their brand-new shoes, and tell them that they smell like a nightclub bathroom at the end of a Saturday night, people aren't exactly going to be going out of their way to see you again based on the first impression you made.

It's a similar case in professional wrestling, as new arrivals to companies like WWE are often given weeks of vignettes and teaser clips, or in the modern era, QR codes and online discourse. If someone makes their debut for WWE after weeks of anticipation, that moment will be remembered instantly, and likely make the rounds on social media for years to come in posts titled "Five years ago today, Person X made their iconic WWE debut!" But the same can be said for the opposite: the stars who have been promising the WWE Universe something special upon arriving, only to either flub their lines or end up in a storyline that ultimately kills any initial interest people had in them.

So sit back, relax, and join me on a journey through the WWE history books to discuss five debuts that had the wrestling world buzzing in the weeks leading up to them, and even had people excited when they initially happened, but would eventually fall flat for a variety of reasons, both in and out of their control. These are five WWE debuts that were overhyped, but ultimately flopped.