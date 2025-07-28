AEW Star MJF Takes Sides In WWE SummerSlam 2025 Women's IC Title Match

Much like the upcoming "American Gladiators" reboot, Adam Sandler's long-awaited "Happy Gilmore" sequel, "Happy Gilmore 2," featured a bit of AEW/WWE crossover. The film starred AEW's MJF as Gilmore's oldest son, Gordie, WWE's Becky Lynch as Flex, a rival golfer, and Nikki Bella playing herself in a cameo role. And while WWE hasn't loved the fact that MJF is in the film, having shown trailers not featuring him during broadcasts, it seems the filmmaking process led to MJF and Lynch bonding somewhat, at least based on MJF's rooting interest in ongoing WWE feuds.

During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio" last week where he and some castmates promoted "Happy Gilmore 2," MJF got to talking about his friendship with Lynch. That, in turn, led to MJF admitting he was openly rooting for the Women's Intercontinental Champion to defeat her rival, Lyra Valkyria, at SummerSlam.

"I'm a big fan of Becky Lynch," MJF said. "Hate that Lyra girl. I agree with Becky. She stinks. I'm a staunch Becky Lynch supporter. If you have an issue with Becky Lynch, I have an issue with you. Not into this Lyra chick. She's...something up with her. She's probably a bad person."

Based on past history, MJF has to feel good about Lynch picking up an, as he would say, "easy dub" over Valkyria. Though Valkyria did defeat Lynch to win the NXT Women's Championship back in October 2023, she's had no such luck against Lynch since they started feuding on "Raw" earlier this year, with Lynch defeating her to win the Women's IC Title at Backlash, followed by two successful title defenses at Money in the Bank and Evolution, the latter in a three way match that also featured Bayley.

