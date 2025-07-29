WWE RAW 7/28/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

El Grande Americano, literally translating to The Great American, has seen a relatively lengthy run for what it is. Cody Rhodes will forever bemoan his stint as Stardust, the straw that broke the proverbial camel's back and led him to eventually become WWE Champion after a fairly successful stint away from the company. But in the year of 2025, one year on from a feud with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title and just less than two years since he defeated Gunther by count-out, El Grande Americano was a gimmick cut from the exact same cloth – or at least the same material, but in a star-spangled colorway – because Chad Gable was feuding with luchadors. In its raw form, it's a borderline racist joke leveraged at lucha libre and those who enjoy that specific type of wrestling.

Let it be known that WWE has, while pushing wrestlers associated with lucha libre, never really given any care to the flamboyant cousin of proud American sports-entertainment. And it doesn't exactly strike as off-brand for WWE to make a low-brow joke of lucha libre. Either way, Grande Americano was a thing and was getting a fairly decent reaction from the crowd – no different to the reaction Gable was getting anyway – so it became a thing that just auto-filled a segment or two over the weeks. It's kind of annoying that such a parody has worked with the crowd in the way it has, but there are some things that will get over with a particular audience while a not insignificant number feel put-off by it.

Gable got injured, there was an opportunity to phase the character out as the overplayed joke it is. But because the company decided that Grande Americano possessed a quality not possessed by mask-less Gable, the fake luchador was crowned Speed Champion and had to be recast as Ludwig Kaiser – one says had to be, there was an option just not to do it, but they proceeded with Kaiser nonetheless. Then this week on "Raw," because one and a stand-in couldn't possibly be enough, it seems as though someone who looks a lot like Pete Dunne has been straddled with the Americano-itis. To my understanding, that is an American, a German, and an English wrestler – all of which align more with the Catch-as-Catch-Can discipline, while Gable is also an Olympian Greco-Roman wrestler – all pretending to be a luchador because of Gable's own infatuation with luchadors. Is this what Chat GPT coughed up this week?

I just cannot for the life of me understand why there is such a conceited effort to assign people such redundant characters compared to their ability. Storytelling is one thing, and I understand that WWE has always played into the larger-than-life characters. But these gimmicks rarely do any good for the wrestlers encumbered with them, and there are now three different wrestlers who will go down in history as El Grande Americano, which will, in all honestly, probably feel like a stain in retrospect.

Written by Max Everett