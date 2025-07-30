WWE Women's Champ Tiffany Stratton Shares Details For SummerSlam Meet & Greet

As the reigning and defending WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton is definitely in line for a busy SummerSlam weekend. But while the biggest thing on her schedule is a title defense against Jade Cargill on Night One of SummerSlam this Saturday, the weekend will truly kick off for her on Thursday, at the Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey establishment known as The Wine Rack.

Taking to X on Tuesday evening, Stratton announced details for a Meet & Greet she was doing at The Wine Rack, done in conjunction with Seagram's Escapes Spiked, a new line of drinks from the alcohol company Seagram's.

"IT'S TIFFY TIME, NJ!" Stratton tweeted. "Come meet me with Seagram's Escapes Spiked! Grab your pics and pick up Seagram's Spiked WWE collab flavors! No tickets or registration needed. See you there!"

Stratton's Seagram's sponsored meet & greet continues the working relationship between WWE and the malt beverage company following the two sides reaching a multi-year agreement at the end of May by launching three co-branded drinks. The meet & greet will last from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with fans needing to be 21 or older to attend.

Whether the R&R will do Stratton any good prior to her match with Cargill remains to be seen, though Stratton does come in with some momentum, having just crossed the 200 day mark as champion last week. Despite having some rocky moments during her WrestleMania 41 feud with Charlotte Flair, Stratton has largely remained steady as champion, wracking up successful title defenses against Flair, Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and former champion Nia Jax on three different occasions.