Mark Henry & Bully Ray Disagree On Who Wins WHC At WWE SummerSlam 2025

Coming off losses at WWE WrestleMania 41, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Night of Champions, CM Punk found himself back in the winner's column when he survived a number contender's gauntlet match on "WWE Raw." With this victory, Punk will now challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam, where he, according to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, is a near lock to dethrone the reigning champion, "The Ring General" GUNTHER.

"I can't see a place where Punk doesn't win in order for him to be looked at," Henry said on "Busted Open Radio." "Perception is reality in pro wrestling. If you don't perceive Punk to be a championship-caliber guy and he loses again, then what's the perception of what Punk's value [is]?"

Prior to the July 14 episode of "Raw," Punk's last televised win came on February 3, when he defeated Sami Zayn in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Since then, he's endured six consecutive losses on WWE programming, one of which involved the Undisputed WWE Championship and John Cena at WWE NOC.

"You have to build him," Henry said. "Wrestling is a build business. You grow on the sweat of other people's demise. It's unfortunate, but that's the way you make these omelettes. You gotta break the eggs. Everybody that's at the top, one loss is not going to hurt you. All you have to do is beat another guy and you're right back in. Now, if you see a guy took three or four consecutive losses against top tier talent, they've moved on from you."