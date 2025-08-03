WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

While it was no Heist of the Century, it was pretty darn close, as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins faked us all out (rumors and reports aside) just to make sure CM Punk didn't hold the World Heavyweight Championship for longer than five minutes. While he initially promised his arch nemesis that he would prevent him from ever winning a world championship again, the pettiness was almost even better here when he let everyone believe he was injured, let Punk win the title, celebrate with it for a few minutes in front of all the rowdy fans, then cashed in.

Rollins seemed like he just came out to remind Punk that he was waiting in the wings with the Money in the Bank contract, since he still had the better part of a year to cash it in, but nope, tonight was the night and I absolutely loved it. Rollins, in his sparkly jacket that honestly made this dramatic reveal look even better, turned his back on the ring and dropped the crutches he was using. He turned back around, removed the brace from around his right knee, grabbed the case from Heyman, and ran down to take out Punk, grabbing referee Jessika Carr on his way in.

While yes, many of us assumed after reading various reports over the last few weeks, ever since Rollins was "injured" during his match at Saturday Night's Main Even, that "The Visionary" at least wasn't as injured as we all thought. I thought in the back of my head that maybe WWE would change the plan because many of us assumed the cash-in would happen. I love that they didn't, because I suppose those of us who are super clued in to everything are few and far between, if you really think about it. For a more casual viewer who isn't as chronically online, this was probably even cooler.

I thought this was a pretty good first night of SummerSlam, but I wasn't super excited about it before the cash-in. Rollins had an excellent moment, and there are just so many good stories that are going to come from this, from Rollins possibly being angry with Breakker at seemingly taking over the faction last week, to Punk of course chasing him for a rematch. I really enjoyed this and it was an excellent way to cap off the night.

Written by Daisy Ruth