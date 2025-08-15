Bully Ray Details Big Endorsement Karrion Kross Got In WWE

As Ray alluded to, Heyman's comments were made mere days before the existing WWE contracts of Kross and his wife/manager Scarlett expired on August 10. That detail has widely been accepted as legitimate by Ray and many wrestling fans. The reported events surrounding those expirations, however, continue to be up for debate.

According to Kross, WWE offered him a new contract around August 5, but later rescinded it when he insisted on getting more information about the analytics that went into their offer. Meanwhile, Scarlett, with whom Kross has been paired with on WWE television, apparently did not receive a proposal at all.

Given Heyman's aforementioned endorsement, Ray believes that WWE officials, namely CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque, would have actually made an extra effort to retain Kross. "Paul's opinion goes very, very far in the WWE. So Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are Hunter creations. Are we to think that a Hunter creation has fall so far from the initial creation to the point where Hunter himself is like, 'Yes, we have to cut these two because we don't see anything in them. What do you think, Wise Man? What do you think, Oracle? What do you say, advocate?' The advocate, and the Wise Man and the Oracle say, 'Well, he kind of reminds me of Steve Austin.' And Triple H still goes. 'Yeah, but we still gotta get rid of him.' That doesn't add up to me."

In further assessing the situation, Ray pointed to the possibility of it being a work, specifically for WWE to later include in a future episode of "WWE Unreal." The Netflix series, released on July 29, has already shown fans a backstage look at the creative process behind certain matches and storylines, such as Charlotte Flair's 2025 return.

