Former WWE Men's US Champion Logan Paul Ties The Knot With Model Nina Agdal

Ding, ding, ding, sounds the bell. But it's not the fighting bells you're expecting. On Friday, the former WWE Men's United States Champion Logan Paul married his long-term girlfriend, model Nina Agdal, in Lake Como, Italy.

According to People, the ceremony was officiated by Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast co-host, Mike Majlak. Among the guests was Paul's younger brother and professional boxer, Jake, and the couple's 10-month daughter, Esmé. The location of their wedding holds significance, as it was the same place where the couple got engaged two years ago. "The Maverick" and Agdal first made news as a couple in 2022. In April of 2024, Logan announced that he and his now wife were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter last September.

Now that he's tied the knot, Paul will have his work cut out for him when he returns to the ring and faces the "Never Seen 17" John Cena at Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31. This match is part of the Cena's farewell tour, which with new reports, suggests that the former Undisputed WWE Champion's last match could be held on either Saturday, December 13, or Saturday, December 27. Going into this match, Paul is feeling good, as he gained a recent victory with his newest ally, Drew McIntyre, against "The Viper" Randy Orton and well-renowned country music artist, Jelly Roll, on Night One of SummerSlam earlier this month.

Ring the bells with joy and laughter and wish them happily ever after. From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we want to congratulate the newlyweds on their newfound journey together.