Wrestlers Who Will Never Work For AEW Again

After being founded in 2019, Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling is now more than half a decade old, and in that time, the promotion has built relationships with major stars and helped develop a great deal of talent. However, it hasn't always worked out that way, with some wrestlers parting ways with AEW on poor terms.

At this point, there are many different reasons why wrestlers have left, from backstage confrontations with co-workers, not seeing eye-to-eye with Tony Khan, or even because they felt the company broke the law. This list won't include every former AEW star who's had a problem with the promotion, though; just the most notable names who aren't likely to return. One person you won't see mentioned is Cody Rhodes, who despite leaving under mysterious circumstances, could realistically one day come back to the promotion he helped found.

Whether they quit, were fired, or some combination of the two, here are some wrestlers that you'll be unlikely to see pop up again in AEW anytime soon.