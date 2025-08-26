AEW Star Jeff Jarrett On WWE's Version Of TripleMania: 'It's Exactly What TKO Wants'

At first glance, it would be difficult to associate Jeff Jarrett with Lucha Libre AAA. But for nearly two decades, Jarrett was just that, working on and off for the promotion while winning the AAA Mega Championship twice, the Rey de Reyes once, losing his hair to Dr. Wagner Jr., and always popping back up in the promotion when his runs with other promotions came to an end. That won't be happening anymore, however, with AAA now being purchased by WWE, and Jarrett finding himself in AEW, who's working relationship with CMLL is stronger than ever.

Still, Jarrett is keeping track of AAA, and on the latest episode of "My World" gave his thoughts on the first TripleMania held under the WWE umbrella just a few weeks ago.

"I believe Saturday night, you saw this is the new AAA," Jarrett said. "This is the WWE version of AAA. And I think there is more to come of this. When you look at the staggering numbers...I think it's over 2 million on WWE YouTube, and then the AAA YouTube, and then WWE Espanol. So it's definitely the most viewed...I got to see bits and pieces. Like I said, I was traveling, and then I traveled home yesterday.

"Anyway, I got to get caught up on it, because I knew you'd be drilling me with questions...hats off. Congratulations. And I'll say this, because...every time I kind of saw a news blurb and a buddy of mine texted me, it's like 'Hey, what are your thoughts?' and I was driving so I had to give him a voice text. I said 'It's bigger, it's more numbers, it's more revenue, it's exactly what TKO wants.' And then the next thought I had was 'Man oh man, what an opportunity in the country of Mexico.'"

