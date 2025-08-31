6 Wrestlers Danhausen Needs To Face If WWE Actually Signs Him
Right now, Danhausen is still a member of the AEW and ROH roster, though his appearances there have been rare these past few years. With a report indicating that at least one influential figure inside WWE might just be interested in bringing Danhausen in, it's worth considering what opponents he might face.
Due to his unique persona and penchant for horror-comedy, it seems fair to admit that Danhausen might not fit in with every opponent. For example, we wouldn't exactly be clamoring to see Danhausen vs. Roman Reigns, as it would probably be too much of a tonal clash. However, not all of Danhausen's opponents should be totally reliant on comedy.
In the list below, we'll share our top picks for wrestlers that Danhausen should face if he actually signs with WWE in the near future.
Mr. Iguana
Let's get the obvious money match out of the way first (and I'm only partially joking). The characters of Danhausen and Mr. Iguana are similar in many ways, both adhering to a certain kind of wrestling logic that works in the same tradition as The Undertaker, but with a comedic bent. Putting them in the ring together as opponents or partners would result in magic for fans of either performer.
While they're both athletic enough to be pro wrestlers, neither one wrestles the type of match that would have them holding a world title anytime soon. That's why it's a good thing that Danhausen and Iguana both have fantastic comedic timing, which usually goes a long way towards a successful collaboration. A match between them would have to be built on in-ring storytelling and paced like a 10-minute comedic short film. Once they've got the fighting out of their systems, it's easy to see how these two could convene as a duo. They've even crossed paths before, years before Iguana became part of the WWE roster through their AAA acquisition.
Ethan Page
Danhausen and former WWE NXT Champion Ethan Page are old friends from the independent scene, and he even worked a singles match with Danhausen in AEW. Though that alone isn't enough to ensure they'd have an entertaining match, it does make it much more likely that Page will have a strong grasp on Danhausen's character and how to work with him in an effective way.
So far in WWE, Page has proven himself to be extremely arrogant, meaning he wouldn't take Danhausen seriously at the beginning of their match. Over the course of the bout, though, he'd grow more and more freaked out and frustrated by his opponent's antics.
It's likely that the company will send Danhausen to NXT first, if he does sign, as they'll want him to get acclimated to the WWE style. Page should be near the top of the list of people he works with there for the reasons we've mentioned, and because it should help Danhausen find his place on the brand.
Chad Gable/El Grande Americano
Chad Gable is a fantastic example of a wrestler who successfully balances comedy and intensity. For that reason, we believe he and Danhausen would have a blast together in the ring, whether Gable wrestles as himself or possibly under another persona.
El Grande Americano often (but not always) shares certain similarities to Gable. The masked character seems built on some of the same wrestling lineage that Danhausen descended from, and seeing them interact would almost surely result in some hilarious segments. There's also an opportunity to further tease out Americano's various personas, with Danhausen possibly coming face-to-face with multiple versions of his opponent.
If WWE signs Danhausen and wants to push him as a threat in the ring, Gable would serve as a convincing victory. At the same time, it shouldn't hurt the character too much in the eyes of fans, and it would serve as a good way to take the heel down a peg.
Chelsea Green
Intergender wrestling isn't for everyone, but there are plenty of wrestlers and fans that believe it has a place in the industry. WWE rarely breaks from convention by booking intergender matches, but there have been exceptions to the rule in certain situations, and it would be hard to put together this list without involving Chelsea Green.
The former Women's United States Champion is quite simply the funniest performer in WWE today. She and Danhausen haven't interacted very much, but based on their respective characters, it's not hard to envision some incredible comedic chemistry.
If a match between the two isn't an option, we'd still love to see them paired up in some form, even if it's mostly through backstage interactions. Green is a fountain of charisma, and there's little doubt that she'd help endear Danhausen to viewers who are unfamiliar with him.
With CM Punk vs. The Miz & R-Truth
Danhausen and CM Punk are an unlikely pairing, but the two have become friends over the last few years. It's hard to envision a logical singles match between the two, but they could work together as a tag team, in the same vein as The Rock 'N' Sock Connection.
Danhausen has already proven he can make something like this work with his short-lived AEW partnership with Hook. Plus, through various videos shared to social media, it's clear that Punk and Danhausen already have existing chemistry. It's also an opportunity for WWE to display a different side of Punk, who is usually portrayed as taking himself extremely seriously.
As for their opponents, The Miz and R-Truth are two of WWE's most tenured comedic wrestlers. At the same time, they're capable of getting serious when the situation calls for it. This means that they'd likely find a lot to play off of in the odd pairing of Punk and Danhausen. Punk and The Miz also have history of their own to sort out, and this feud could refer to the past issues between the two, with Danhausen and R-Truth involved to add some levity.
Kevin Owens
As we've already mentioned, there are plenty of main event wrestlers that are unlikely to mesh well with Danhausen in the ring. There are some out there who could make it work, though, and Kevin Owens is one of them, despite being an admittedly unorthodox choice on the surface.
Owens' character is usually serious as can be, but the performer has a sense of humor and knows how to work against comedic wrestlers. His 2016-2017 saga with Chris Jericho remains one of the funniest stories WWE has put together in years, but the two were also able to work actual matches into the feud. Similarly, while not everyone was a fan of the rivalry, Owens turned the Elias/Ezekiel storyline into something truly memorable.
A storyline involving Owens and Danhausen would need to be carefully built, and it's not something WWE would want to rush into if Danhausen signs. However, with enough time and effort, and if Danhausen catches on with WWE fans, it could be a sight to behold.