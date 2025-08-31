6 Wrestlers Danhausen Needs To Face If WWE Actually Signs Him

Right now, Danhausen is still a member of the AEW and ROH roster, though his appearances there have been rare these past few years. With a report indicating that at least one influential figure inside WWE might just be interested in bringing Danhausen in, it's worth considering what opponents he might face.

Due to his unique persona and penchant for horror-comedy, it seems fair to admit that Danhausen might not fit in with every opponent. For example, we wouldn't exactly be clamoring to see Danhausen vs. Roman Reigns, as it would probably be too much of a tonal clash. However, not all of Danhausen's opponents should be totally reliant on comedy.

In the list below, we'll share our top picks for wrestlers that Danhausen should face if he actually signs with WWE in the near future.