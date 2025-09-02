Report: Tag Team Finalizing Indie Dates, WWE Interested

Shortly after Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in 2022, rumblings emerged that Wyatt and WWE were looking to bring in Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous, potentially to be part of a stable with Wyatt. Despite a tryout with WWE in the winter, the signing never came to pass, and by mid-2023 Vincent and Dutch would ultimately sign with AEW and Ring of Honor, where the duo had previously held the ROH Six Man Tag Team Championships.

With the duo having left AEW earlier this year, however, WWE has been presented with a second chance to sign them. It appears they are ready to take it. Fightful Select reports that Vincent and Dutch have informed independent promoters that they will be finishing up on the indies over the next few months. While that doesn't necessarily signal anything, those close to WWE acknowledged that the promotion is interested in the duo, and that they are likely to be signed.

In a bit of a twist, former WWE star turned TNA talent Elijah may be instrumental in getting Vincent and Dutch signed to WWE. While other talents are said to have vouched for The Righteous, the former Elias was the only one named as explicitly pushing for the duo to get a contract. The three teased working together earlier in the year when they filmed a series of vignettes, though nothing has come of it yet.

While this would be Vincent's first stint with WWE, it will be a bit of a homecoming for Dutch, who was a WWE developmental wrestler to start his career. Trained by Steve Keirn, Dutch spent two years working for then WWE developmental promotion Florida Championship Wrestling. He worked there for over a year before leaving in 2011.