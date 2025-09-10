AEW's Toni Storm Knights Ex-ECW Star After Being Gifted Kendo Stick In Philadelphia

It's the final week of AEW's residency at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena, and so far its produced plenty of memorable moments, such as MJF costing Mark Briscoe a TNT Title shot, Kyle Fletcher brutalizing both "Hangman" Adam Page and Kenny Omega, and Taz getting inducted into the Hardcore Hall of Fame. Tonight, AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will seek to add another memorable moment on "Dynamite," when she faces Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight. And she seems to be looking for all the help she can leading into it, especially from a former ECW icon going into it.

Taking to X Wednesday morning, "The Hardcore Icon" The Sandman posted a photo and a brief video of him meeting with Storm in a hotel room. The photo showed Sandman presenting a shocked Storm with her very own kendo stick. In the accompanying video, Storm then proceeded to "knight" the ECW star before the two shared a laugh.

"You gotta check in with Uncle Hak if you touch down in Philly," Sandman tweeted. "But if you meet the timeless one you better be bearing gifts."

That wasn't all though, as Sandman closed his tweet by announcing that Storm would be appearing on "The Sandman Podcast." Alas, he did not give an exact date for when the Storm episode would drop. Storm has plenty to occupy her as she waits for the episode however, as in addition to tonight's match with Blue, she will be defending the AEW Women's Title against old rival Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Thekla in a four way match at All Out.