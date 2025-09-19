WWE Star Tiffany Stratton's Least Favorite Moves To Take

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton has proven time and time again how tough she is, especially since moving up to the main roster in February 2024 and winning main roster gold after cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase in January. She further proved her toughness at WrestleMania 41 in a war against Charlotte Flair to defend her gold, which she did successfully, despite looking as though she chipped a tooth in the process. Though she has proved in the ring that she's not just a pretty face, there are some moves that Stratton rather not be on the receiving end of. She spoke on "The Rich Eisen Show" about what moves are difficult for her to take from her opponents.

"I think powerbombs can be really crappy to take because sometimes people will yank you down," Stratton explained. "Sometimes people will just let you float down. Powerbombs. Nia Jax's finisher. Jade recently started doing, she calls it The Eye of the Storm, the thunder bomb, it's similar to a thunder bomb and you like spin around and she powerbombs you. I have to hold my head up because of the whiplash and the momentum coming down, so that's pretty crappy to take. But yeah, any sort of powerbomb I think is really bad to take. I will not be taking an Alabama Slam from anybody anytime soon."

Stratton and Cargill most recently clashed in a SummerSlam rematch for the title on an episode of "WWE SmackDown." The match ended in a double count-out and Jax attacked both women. She delivered a An-NIA-lator to Stratton, though it looked like a gentle version of her finisher due to a possible injury to the champion.

