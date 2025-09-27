Bully Ray Says The Rock 'Doesn't Need Wrestling Anymore,' Pitches Idea For WWE Send-Off
Whether The Rock returns to WWE anymore or not is anyone's guess at this point, despite what appears to be unfinished business and/or abandoned storylines still floating out there in the universe. According to "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray, "The Final Boss" simply doesn't need wrestling at the moment, focusing on Hollywood matters, but he does envision a final goodbye, tied to John Cena's retirement tour.
"I don't think The Rock would want to cloud anything up in Hollywood right now by coming back to pro wrestling," Bully said. "I think he's got his career back to where he wants in Hollywood, thus doesn't need wrestling right now to serve whatever purpose he needed it to serve in the past for him." Seeking some closure, however, more so than wrapping up any loose ends he may have left from his last run, Bully wants The Rock to close the book on things symbolically, with an appearance after Cena's final match.
"There is some spilled milk to still clean up," he said. "I know other people have cleaned it up and still continue to clean it up but I'd love to see him come back and do it himself." In this scenario, Rock wouldn't be putting a bow on his career with a final match of his own, but rather in a joint farewell of sorts, after Cena wraps up his own WWE run—against an interesting opponent.
"I'm talking about this: Here's my off-the-top-of-my-head scenario. Last match: Dom versus John."
Thank you Cena (and Rock?)
Highlighting Cena's final run so far was capturing a record 17th WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. But one title he's never held in his career is the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. In Bully's proposal, that's the angle that they'd lean into heavily to set up the big double-goodbye.
"IC Championship on the line," he envisioned. "Holy s***! Will John win the IC Championship on his last night in the company? The only championship that he's never won before, right? I'm interested." Keeping in line with the age-old wrestling tradition of going out staring at the lights, Bully doesn't see Cena winning here, but rather falling to Mysterio after the champ uses some very familiar underhanded tactics. "Get to the finish of the match," he added, "lie, cheat, and steal, just like Uncle Eddie [Guerrero taught him] and he beats John Cena."
With the match finish now in the rear view, and a victorious Mysterio now having exited, this is where Bully sees the surprise appearance from The Rock taking place, just as Cena is getting his flowers from the fans and thank yous are put forth in both directions. "Right in the middle of the 'Thank you, Cena!' chants, [Rock's music hits]. Boom! The place will s*** itself."
Bully's final visual, then, would play out like so: "Out comes The Rock and there's your face to face. Rock takes John's wrist and he lifts it in the air one final time and The Rock leaves, end of story."
