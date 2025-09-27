Bully Ray Says The Rock 'Doesn't Need Wrestling Anymore,' Pitches Idea For WWE Send-Off

Whether The Rock returns to WWE anymore or not is anyone's guess at this point, despite what appears to be unfinished business and/or abandoned storylines still floating out there in the universe. According to "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray, "The Final Boss" simply doesn't need wrestling at the moment, focusing on Hollywood matters, but he does envision a final goodbye, tied to John Cena's retirement tour.

"I don't think The Rock would want to cloud anything up in Hollywood right now by coming back to pro wrestling," Bully said. "I think he's got his career back to where he wants in Hollywood, thus doesn't need wrestling right now to serve whatever purpose he needed it to serve in the past for him." Seeking some closure, however, more so than wrapping up any loose ends he may have left from his last run, Bully wants The Rock to close the book on things symbolically, with an appearance after Cena's final match.

"There is some spilled milk to still clean up," he said. "I know other people have cleaned it up and still continue to clean it up but I'd love to see him come back and do it himself." In this scenario, Rock wouldn't be putting a bow on his career with a final match of his own, but rather in a joint farewell of sorts, after Cena wraps up his own WWE run—against an interesting opponent.

"I'm talking about this: Here's my off-the-top-of-my-head scenario. Last match: Dom versus John."