Kelani Jordan Thinks This Former NXT Star Should Be John Cena's Final WWE Opponent

As the remaining days of 2025 tick away, so does John Cena's Farewell Tour. As of today, the "Never Seen 17" has five more confirmed appearances before he hangs it up on Saturday, December 13. Kelani Jordan, who's excelling in her studious career since becoming the former inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion last year, has a brilliant idea on who the "Last Real Champion" should face before the conclusion of his in-ring career. Her pick? None other than her real-life fiancé and former two-time NXT Men's North American and NXT Champion, Carmelo Hayes.

"So, I'm biased, so of course I'm going to pick Carmelo Hayes," the new Knockouts World Champion said with a chuckle on "Busted Open." "I think he should lose his last match. If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up."

Seeing this as a moment that could propel Hayes' career to the heavens, it wouldn't be a bad idea, as he saw firsthand what it was like to be misguided by a veteran in the business, The Miz, who dismantled his moment by shooting his shot and costing the young star an opportunity at competing for the WWE Men's United States Championship on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday. Nonetheless, Hayes will have to iron that situation out. But once he does, let's hope Cena accepts Jordan's proposal to challenge her fiancé. The 25-year veteran is still recovering from the unbearable yet deplorable match he had with longtime foe Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza last month. Hoping to return to his winning ways, Cena's next appearance will be in a singles match against "The Phenomenal One" AJ Styles at Crown Jewel next Saturday. Like Cena, Styles is wrapping up his illustrious in-ring career with his run concluding sometime in 2026.

