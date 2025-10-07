Dave Meltzer Weighs In On WWE's Plans For WrestleMania 42

With it only being October, it would seem a little too soon to be thinking about WrestleMania 42 plans. That's not the case for one Dave Meltzer, however, who is already looking six months ahead to WWE's marquee event, particularly when it comes to what may be in the cards for two of WWE's top stars, Roman Reigns and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

The WrestleMania discussion for Reigns and Rollins came up on Tuesday's edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," as Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez discussed the upcoming Australian Street Fight between Reigns and Rollins' stablemate Bronson Reed this weekend at Crown Jewel. While Alvarez believed there was a chance Reed could win in his home country, Meltzer was more skeptical, largely because he sees WWE looking towards Rollins vs. Reigns as the big match.

"I think that they're building towards Rollins and Reigns," Meltzer said. "They're definitely...there's no Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins match before, at the earliest, January. And I doubt January, because I'm sure they'll both be in the Royal Rumble. So, you know, I think it's probably WrestleMania, just as a guess."

Rollins and Reigns fought each at WrestleMania 41 this year in a three way match that also involved CM Punk, which saw Paul Heyman screw over Reigns and Punk to help Rollins win, leading to the creation of The Vision. While Reigns has continued to feud with The Vision since, he has mostly faced off against Reed and Bron Breakker. Rollins meanwhile has seen his focus primarily on Punk and more recently Cody Rhodes, who he'll face for the Crown Jewel Championship this weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription