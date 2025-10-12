Vince McMahon's Wild Name For His 47-Foot Sports Yacht Is Absolutely On Brand

Maybe your 80-year-old grandfather has a gigantic yacht with a wild name and it's a little strange, but when you're former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, it kind of fits ever-so-nicely at this point, doesn't it? In 2010, when Linda McMahon ran for a seat in the United State Senate out of Connecticut, the moniker of the vessel in question hit the public eye, and it was as outlandish as you might expect from the man who once called himself "The Genetic Jackhammer" (at least pertaining to his on-screen presence).

While longtime McMahon favorite Shawn Michaels might forever be known as a "Sexy Boy," thanks to his iconic theme song, Mr. McMahon's 47-foot sports yacht, registered out of Boca Raton, Florida was dubbed "Sexy B****," possibly (hopefully?) named after Linda, now estranged from Vince, and once again in President Donald Trump's Cabinet as United States Secretary of Education, after previously serving as Administrator of the Small Business Administration. Administering administrations aside, the McMahons have spent the majority of their lives together in the public eye, atop the WWE's enormous global footprint, and of course, Vince has come under fire in recent years, enduring several ignominious accusations, headlined by the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Unfortunately, because of the cloud surrounding his reputation these days, the grandiose name for Vince's seafaring escape invokes all sorts of negativity, what with multiple accusations of an inappropriate nature, including those involving ring boys in the 1980s, former referee Rita Chatterton, and the late Ashley Massaro just to name a few.