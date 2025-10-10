Update On Vince McMahon's Reckless Driving Case

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon will reappear in court next Thursday, October, 16, regarding his reckless driving charge from an incident on July 24 in Connecticut, according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In July, it was reported that McMahon was driving northbound in his 2024 Bentley on the Merritt Parkway in Westport, when he rear-ended another driver's 2023 BMW 430 and crashed into a wooden guardrail. A third driver, who was traveling southbound struck debris from the crash that flew over the guardrail. Luckily, no one was injured. There were no passengers in the cars and all three drivers were wearing their seatbelts. McMahon was released on a $500 bond and appeared in the Stamford Superior Court on August 26, where his attorney in the case, Mark Sherman, filed a motion on McMahon's behalf to suspend and dismiss the matter. The belief heading into court next Thursday is that the lawyers and prosecution have already worked out a deal regarding the case.

The former business mogul seems to be on the opposite end of the law as of late between allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse, the "Ring Boy" scandal, and pushing through the sale of WWE to Endeavor for his own personal gain. He first stepped down from his role of CEO in 2022 amid a company investigation of sexual misconduct allegations. Two years later, he resigned as executive chairman of the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, a day after former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him. He has vehemently denied the allegations, and is seeking this case be moved to arbitration.