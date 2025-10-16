WCW Stars You Might Not Know Have Died

When Hulk Hogan started teasing "The Ultimate Surprise" in the lead up to the WCW Uncensored 1995 pay-per-view, fans immediately got excited as there were heavy rumors at the time that The Ultimate Warrior would be making his return to wrestling, this time flying the WCW flag as opposed to the WWE flag. The Warrior would show up in WCW, just not in 1995, so who was the surprise that Hogan was teasing? That would be The Renegade.

Richard Wilson was born on October 16, 1965 in Marietta, Georgia. He had a terrible upbringing as his father was sent to prison after being involved in a serious car accident, and when his mother re-married, he was frequently beaten by his step-father. That would cause a lot of trauma for any child, and after working as an exotic male dancer, Wilson found his true calling; professional wrestling. He began learning from the legendary Killer Kowalski in 1990, though Kowalski never officially trained Wilson as that honor went to a man by the name of Richard Byrne, one of Kowalski's top students.

Wilson would have his first match in May 1990 and immediately got to work on traveling around the independent scene to try and make a name for himself. Wilson would even get the chance to wrestle for Genichiro Tenryu's WAR promotion in Japan as Rio Lord of the Jungle, where he managed to mix it up with the likes of John Tenta, Ultimo Dragon, and a young Chris Jericho. These performances impressed WCW officials enough to bring Wilson into the company in 1995 as The Renegade, a man who had such a resemblance to The Ultimate Warrior that it's a small miracle that Warrior or WWE didn't try and file a lawsuit against him.

The Renegade made an immediate impression and would go on an undefeated streak that would see him win the WCW World Television Championship from Arn Anderson at the 1995 Great American Bash pay-per-view. With that said, 1995 would be the peak of The Renegade's career as he would lose his title to Diamond Dallas Page in September, before being buried on an episode of "WCW Monday Nitro" by Jimmy Hart who had recently turned heel. Things never got better for The Renegade, and despite staying with the company until 1998, he was eventually released and began training to become a farrier.

Sadly, the depression of being released from WCW, having no offers from any other company, and the financial strain of not having a steady income started to take its toll on Wilson. Just a few months after his WCW release on February 23, 1999, Wilson was arguing with his girlfriend in their kitchen when out of nowhere, Wilson took out a pistol and shot himself in the head. At one point in time, The Renegade was one of the fastest rising stars in WCW, but life became too much to handle, and he took his own life at the age of just 33.