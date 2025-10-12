WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

It was certainly a bad day in the Perth-based Bloodline office as Roman Reigns was defeated by Bronson Reed; having explicitly told Jimmy and Jey Uso that this time he didn't want or need help, Reigns received said attempted help and eventually wound up defeated after an inadvertent Jey Uso spear through a table. Afterwards, he lambasted the pair of them for ignoring him, putting across that he is tired of the narrative that he cannot do anything by himself and always needs back up, essentially telling them that the time for working together has passed and they need to move on.

Jimmy was Jimmy, trying to remind everyone that they're family and maybe, just maybe, they didn't need to be yelling at each other in front of a packed out crowd. Jey was Jey, the "Right Hand Man" beaten and ordered around by him, only to become the first man in years to pin Reigns, cement himself as "Main Event" World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and come back to... still continue to be ordered around and yelled at by Reigns. He's fed up, and after all the work he put in to get himself where he is, his older cousin still doesn't hold the respect for him that he expects to be given in return.

All that's left is three individuals who found a dominance they will never be able to replicate because each man is in a different point of their careers. Leading into Crown Jewel, it was said by Reigns that Jimmy was holding Jey back, and Jey needs to be more self-involved and stop fighting another man's battles. Actually at Crown Jewel, he outright told the pair of Usos that the Bloodline was done. That means going forward, surely, they will be working on their own.

For his part, no one quite knows when Reigns is going to be back, but there is a strong chance he isn't going to be done with The Vision; he is now 1-1 with Bronson Reed, has yet to face Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins is still parading around with the World Heavyweight Championship. But the question is what that means for the reunited Usos, with Jimmy not really having anything going on for himself but his twin brother still fixated on the title on Rollins' shoulder – the very one he lost back to Gunther and had never got a rematch for. Reigns' words of late have certainly resonated with him, and he may also find no time for his brother moving forward. Whether that means an amicable or a heated split is yet to be determined, but that looks to be where the direction is headed.

Written by Max Everett