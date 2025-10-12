WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?
WWE Crown Jewel just happened on Saturday, but don't look now — "WWE Raw" heads your way in just a few hours, which means we don't have much time to discuss the ramifications before they start playing out in Australia! Luckily, the Wrestling Inc. crew is equal to that timeline, especially because Crown Jewel was a feast for anyone hungry for fallout.
The Vision is riding high after Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Cody Rhodes; hand-in-hand with those results come questions about Reigns' relationship with The Usos and potential cracks in Rhodes' second WWE title run. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton suffered her first singles loss of the year as the latest victim of Stephanie Vaquer's meteoric rise, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY solidified their relationship while leaving the Kabuki Warriors in shambles, and John Cena and AJ Styles inched closer to their respective retirements amidst a flood of tributes to former opponents. From a consequences perspective, Crown Jewel was among WWE's biggest PLEs of 2025 — where do we go from here?
What do Roman Reigns and The Usos do now?
It was certainly a bad day in the Perth-based Bloodline office as Roman Reigns was defeated by Bronson Reed; having explicitly told Jimmy and Jey Uso that this time he didn't want or need help, Reigns received said attempted help and eventually wound up defeated after an inadvertent Jey Uso spear through a table. Afterwards, he lambasted the pair of them for ignoring him, putting across that he is tired of the narrative that he cannot do anything by himself and always needs back up, essentially telling them that the time for working together has passed and they need to move on.
Jimmy was Jimmy, trying to remind everyone that they're family and maybe, just maybe, they didn't need to be yelling at each other in front of a packed out crowd. Jey was Jey, the "Right Hand Man" beaten and ordered around by him, only to become the first man in years to pin Reigns, cement himself as "Main Event" World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso, and come back to... still continue to be ordered around and yelled at by Reigns. He's fed up, and after all the work he put in to get himself where he is, his older cousin still doesn't hold the respect for him that he expects to be given in return.
All that's left is three individuals who found a dominance they will never be able to replicate because each man is in a different point of their careers. Leading into Crown Jewel, it was said by Reigns that Jimmy was holding Jey back, and Jey needs to be more self-involved and stop fighting another man's battles. Actually at Crown Jewel, he outright told the pair of Usos that the Bloodline was done. That means going forward, surely, they will be working on their own.
For his part, no one quite knows when Reigns is going to be back, but there is a strong chance he isn't going to be done with The Vision; he is now 1-1 with Bronson Reed, has yet to face Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins is still parading around with the World Heavyweight Championship. But the question is what that means for the reunited Usos, with Jimmy not really having anything going on for himself but his twin brother still fixated on the title on Rollins' shoulder – the very one he lost back to Gunther and had never got a rematch for. Reigns' words of late have certainly resonated with him, and he may also find no time for his brother moving forward. Whether that means an amicable or a heated split is yet to be determined, but that looks to be where the direction is headed.
Written by Max Everett
Who's next for the women's world champions?
Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer can finally move on after winning the Women's Crown Jewel Championship and handing WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton her first loss of 2025 at Crown Jewel. For "La Primera," the "Where Do We Go From Here?" question is wide open, as she has yet to defend her title or even get her first challenger for the title.
Vaquer won the gold at Wrestlepalooza in an excellent match against IYO SKY. Since then, she was out with an illness, then competed on "WWE NXT Homecoming," then put her full focus on the Crown Jewel title. Now, it's time for someone to step up to the plate to face her, and thankfully, the "WWE Raw" women's division is deeper than "WWE SmackDown's."
Once Bayley and Lyra Valkyria's storyline wraps up, either woman would be a great challenger for Vaquer, especially if Bayley continues her split-personality angle. A Vaquer versus Roxanne Perez match would also work. It doesn't seem likely that WWE will take the title off "The Dark Angel" anytime soon, as she's so white-hot and popular, so throwing someone like Perez at her to have a good match at a PLE would make sense. There's also stars like Nikki Bella and Natalya (possibly even as Nattie) who Vaquer could face on episodes of "Raw" to get her wrestling on television.
As for Stratton, the women's division on "SmackDown," especially when it comes to the main title picture, isn't exactly strong. Since Stratton took her first pinfall loss of 2025 on Saturday, however, it looks more likely that she could be losing the WWE Women's Championship soon. She has been feuding with Jade Cargill since before SummerSlam, and their most recent match involving Nia Jax wasn't the best for any of the three. Both Jax and Cargill have challenged Stratton time and time again, so hopefully, someone new steps up to her on the blue brand this week.
It's possible that WWE are waiting for Bianca Belair to be cleared for her to be the woman who dethrones Stratton. If that's not going to happen soon, however, Cargill seems like the most likely to take the title off her. It's also possible that Stratton could hold the gold throughout the rest of the year, establishing a lengthy title reign in the women's division that doesn't happen as often as in the men's. That would give Belair more time to recover if she's the next champion, or at least time for WWE creative to figure out what they're doing on the blue brand.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Where are the Cena and Styles retirement tours heading?
John Cena officially now only has four dates remaining on his farewell tour, and they've all been laid out through his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. His next two appearances will be episodes of "WWE Raw," from Boston, then New York City. It seems likely that those appearances will set up his match at Survivor Series: WarGames, as rumors have it that he won't be on the babyface WarGames team.
Cena could very well wrestle surprise opponents on those two episodes of the red brand, like he has been doing since dropping the heel turn, but his next big match will be at the premium live event. It seems highly likely that a rumor floating around could be true with those two "Raw" appearances. Cena could face Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series, and it would make sense, as that's a title that he's never held in his career. The pair could feud, or rather, Mysterio could goad Cena into a match, on the two episodes of the red brand leading into Survivor Series, and there would be a story leading in to the match that fans could get on board with, unlike his bout at Crown Jewel against AJ Styles.
Speaking of Styles, it looks like WWE is pivoting on his creative after his "seems like someone doesn't want me here" promo during a commercial break (that those in the United States had to watch on social media) on "Raw." The promo happened about a month ago, and since then, Styles has been teaming with the likes of Dragon Lee and Penta against Los Americanos and Judgment Day, with no further mention of whoever he thought was out to get him behind-the-scenes. Styles has also officially confirmed that he will be retiring in 2026, so he could also be starting his farewell tour to play the hits, like Cena.
Penta is facing Mysterio for the IC title on Monday, and Judgment Day could very well get involved, or at least be ringside. Styles could run out to back up Penta, and he could set up a feud with fellow former Bullet Club leader Finn Balor. If Styles is going to want to play all the hits before his retirement, a feud with Balor would be an excellent place to start, and there's likely enough substance there to take Styles to the end of 2025.
Written by Daisy Ruth
What's the future of RHIYO?
On Saturday, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY took a huge victory in their ongoing war against the Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel. Ripley and SKY are off celebrating, Asuka and Kairi Sane are left licking their wounds, and we're left to speculate about the next steps of this Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY storyline heading into "Raw's" immediate future. Are RHIYO done, now that their immediate Kabuki Warriors problem seems to be solved via tag team win? What's next for Ripley and SKY, two of WWE's most dominant performers? Will Sane follow in SKY's footsteps and turn on Asuka, and if so — when? The dust has barely settled after Crown Jewel, but the question is worth asking: where do we go from here?
Ripley seems to be the least likely candidate to continue feuding with The Kabuki Warriors, given that she was merely acting out of SKY's best interest. With the Kabuki Warriors problem seemingly squashed, it would make sense for Ripley to get back to doing what she does best: dominating the women's division. Leading up to and immediately after Stephanie Vaquer's WWE Women's World Championship win, Ripley was seen reminding "La Primera" that she has every intention of gunning for the women's world title. I'd bet money that hometown hero Ripley begins her world title campaign in Perth Monday — if not then, likely soon.
With Ripley seemingly focused on her title ambitions, what's an IYO SKY to do? It seems that the wounds between SKY and The Kabuki Warriors' relationship run deeper than CrownJewel can settle, so WWE is absolutely going to keep running this feud. Even a solo IYO SKY and Asuka fight at one of the two upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event broadcasts doesn't feel grandiose enough to put this feud to bed, though. Enter: War Games.
If a singles match isn't in their immediate future, then WWE's upcoming PLE: Survivor Series: War Games might be the feud-settling fight. Of course, a War Games build-up would pull in multiple faces and heels from "Raw's" ongoing storylines: Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez are all on the shortlist of participants. The allure of a War Games match, however, is just too sweet to pass up, especially with War Games veterans like SKY, Rodriguez, and Ripley at "Raw's" disposal. Besides, what better place for Sane and Asuka's relationship to finally sever than in the aftermath of a grueling WarGames match?
There are several paths open to the Kabuki Warriors' feud with RHIYO, but just exactly what will transpire is anyone's guess. Whether it's a solo fight at Saturday Night's Main Event or a WarGames match, you're going to want to just keep watching.
Written by Angeline Phu
How will Cody Rhodes rebound from his first loss to Seth Rollins?
Cody Rhodes suffered a rare defeat, becoming the first person to actually lose the Crown Jewel Championship as Seth Rollins stole victory with a Rolex in Perth, Australia, over the weekend. And while that does mean he is, at least on paper, a title lighter, he does remain the only now slightly disputed WWE Champion, and will be needing challengers for that mantle. Luckily, him holding the most prestigious prize in the company, he shouldn't really short of options. Right? RIGHT?
Anyway, option one, and this writer's favorite kind: Randy Orton, having been teased for what seems like a century to turn on his long-time friend and Legacy partner, especially in the lead-in to Crown Jewel, finally actually does so and they run things back for the title – one that Orton has tasted 14 of, and has made very clear that he wants a few more if possible.
Well, it is possible. And Rollins was actually very careful to point that out in the battle of mind games ahead of the Champion vs. Champion clash, wondering what happens when Orton sees that Rhodes is fallible and decides to do what "The Viper" does best. One might argue that Orton has fought alongside and for Rhodes long enough, without getting much in return if at all, and a temperamental Rhodes following a defeat might be the catalyst for an explosive reaction.
However, short of that catalyst if Rhodes remains humble in defeat, there would likely have to be a heel in the picture to get the ball rolling in the short term. Drew McIntyre failed at his attempt at Wrestlepalooza, and is currently embroiled in a feud with Jacob Fatu, but has never been exactly known to let go of a grudge, and the aforementioned feud with Fatu is definitely befitting a three-way for the WWE Championship.
Aleister Black picked up a statement victory over former WWE World Champion Damian Priest on Friday, though he did do so with Zelina Vega's help and there is a question of whether he would be a better challenger for Sami Zayn. Truthfully, time will tell the answer, but the likely option in this writer's opinion is a continuation of McIntyre's pursuit of the WWE Championship, and all that comes with it.
Written by Max Everett