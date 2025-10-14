What Could Have Been: What If Adam Copeland Had Stayed In WWE Instead Of Going To AEW?

Edge remaining with AEW throws another aspect of the timeline into flux, that being his ongoing – or at the very least, recently ended – reunion with Christian.

Christian last appeared in WWE the same way Edge returned: via a surprise entrance into the Royal Rumble match. Unlike his long-time partner, however, Christian had already spent time outside WWE during the years Edge was cementing himself as a main-eventer, and his subsequent moving on from the company in 2021 saw him brought into AEW just two months later.

Obviously, even by the very premise of this journey into the never-was, it would have never been a sure thing that their reunion would actually happen in WWE. But it's worth considering the possibility that Christian could have done the reverse of what his brother-from-another-mother did, walking away from AEW and returning to WWE for their final, and presumably Hall of Fame-adjacent, run together as a tag team. WWE has twice the amount of tag titles than AEW, so it wouldn't be the remotest stretch to say they could have yet another run as tag team champions.

Of course, that's assuming Christian would return as a friend to Edge, since he could have re-emerged and equally told Edge, in a WWE sponsor-friendly way, to go and fudge himself. And maybe that would have set in turn an entirely different spin on their real-life AEW feud — without even considering what Christian could get up to on his own during one last WWE run.