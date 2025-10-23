What These Famous 80s Wrestlers Are Doing Today

After making a name for himself in the ring, Jesse "The Body" Ventura became known as one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, doing commentary for McMahon's WWF throughout much of the decade. He also became known for roles in movies like "Predator" and "The Running Man," both of which saw him co-starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

A disagreement over royalties led to Ventura leaving the WWF in 1990. While also continuing to act and picking up work as a commentator in WCW, Ventura entered politics the same year that he left McMahon's company. Ventura first became mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Eight years later, he was elected governor of Minnesota, and served in that office for one term before deciding he'd had enough.

Following his term as governor, Ventura continued acting as well as becoming a political pundit and author. He'd eventually repair his relationship with the renamed WWE and be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. As of 2025, Ventura had even returned to the commentary desk for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.