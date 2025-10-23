What These Famous 80s Wrestlers Are Doing Today
The 1980s were an important time in the history of pro wrestling, marked by the rise of Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation and the death of the territory system. The decade brought about Hulk-A-Mania, the creation of WrestleMania, and the introduction of pay-per-view as a new revenue stream. However, none of that would've had an impact if it weren't for the cast of larger-than-life characters who populated wrestling TV at the time.
Sadly, many of the era's biggest stars died young, and icons such as Andre the Giant, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Hulk Hogan are no longer with us. With that acknowledged, there are still plenty of wrestling legends who are still around, maintaining public exposure through social media, convention appearances, and other means. Let's take a look at some of the top stars from the 1980s and what they're up to in the modern era.
Jesse Ventura - Return to Commentary
After making a name for himself in the ring, Jesse "The Body" Ventura became known as one of the most recognizable voices in the industry, doing commentary for McMahon's WWF throughout much of the decade. He also became known for roles in movies like "Predator" and "The Running Man," both of which saw him co-starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.
A disagreement over royalties led to Ventura leaving the WWF in 1990. While also continuing to act and picking up work as a commentator in WCW, Ventura entered politics the same year that he left McMahon's company. Ventura first became mayor of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Eight years later, he was elected governor of Minnesota, and served in that office for one term before deciding he'd had enough.
Following his term as governor, Ventura continued acting as well as becoming a political pundit and author. He'd eventually repair his relationship with the renamed WWE and be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. As of 2025, Ventura had even returned to the commentary desk for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
Ricky Steamboat - Living the Life of a Wrestling Legend
Best known for his trilogy of acclaimed matches with Ric Flair, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat spent the first half of the 1980s in the NWA's Jim Crockett Promotions before joining the WWF in 1985. Over the next several decades, Steamboat worked in a variety of companies and retired from in-ring action several times, while also taking a backstage job in WWE for a time.
Steamboat made the first in a series of appearances for All Elite Wrestling a few years back, serving as a guest timekeeper in a match between "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia. He's since served as a timekeeper, an outside enforcer, and a commentator for the promotion. In 2022, Steamboat ended a 12-year in-ring absence when he teamed up with AEW tag team FTR to wrestle Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal, and Brock Anderson at an independent show in North Carolina. Today, as is the case with many of his peers, Steamboat can often be found doing signings on the convention circuit.
Jake The Snake Roberts - Onscreen Manager
With his memorable (and terrifying) snake gimmick, Jake Roberts cemented himself as one of the best wrestling villains of his time. Offscreen, Roberts had just as many demons to battle. Following the height of his fame, Roberts continued wrestling but descended into addiction as well, and it nearly wound up costing him his life. He eventually got help from former WCW star "Diamond" Dallas Page, with Roberts' sobriety journey recorded in the 2015 documentary "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake."
Like Steamboat, Roberts has become associated with AEW in recent years, though Roberts had taken on a much larger role with the promotion. In 2020, he began acting as the onscreen manager for Lance Archer, which lasted for several years. Following a short-lived stint managing Los Faccion Ingobernables, Roberts hasn't appeared on AEW TV since late 2024.
Wendi Richter - Occupational Therapist
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter was known as one of the biggest names in women's wrestling. She quite possibly could've crossed over and became a mainstream star, as she had plenty of exposure during the WWF's Rock 'n' Wrestling era and worked closely with pop star Cyndi Lauper onscreen. However, a fateful decision made by McMahon resulted in Richter being screwed out of the championship by The Fabulous Moolah and left out of the creative picture. Immediately after this happened in 1985, Richter left the company.
Richter continued wrestling for years after that, and she was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010. Following some time spent as a real estate agent, Richter now works as an occupational therapist. In the summer of 2025, Richter reportedly lost her home in a fire, with the Cauliflower Alley Club establishing a fundraiser to help the former WWE star.
Bob Backlund - Retired in Florida
From the late 1970s through the early '80s, Bob Backlund was one of the top stars in the WWF. However, when Vince K. McMahon took over from his father, Backlund found himself on borrowed time, as Hulk Hogan was destined to become the next face of the company.
After dropping the world title to the Iron Sheik in 1983, and Sheik promptly losing to Hogan, Backlund left the WWF. He'd wrestle on and off for the next several decades, including several returns to the WWF and an eventual Hall of Fame induction. In 2016, he made a more substantial return to WWE TV, acting as the manager for wrestler Darren Young.
Over the years, Backlund stayed busy with other projects as well. He acted, made guest appearances on MTV shows, and even tried his hand at politics. However, Backlund failed in his 2000 bid for the House of Representatives.
These days, Backlund is living in quiet retirement. Reports emerged in 2024 stating that the WWE Hall of Famer was sadly suffering from dementia, and Backlund had started living with his sister in Florida.
Ted DiBiase - Caught Up in Financial Scandal
For much of the 1980s, Ted DiBiase built out his reputation as an excellent wrestler and talker, working across the NWA and around the world. His persona took off even further when he signed with McMahon in 1987 and joined the WWF, becoming a top star there near the end of the decade. He stayed with the company until 1996, when he joined WCW before later returning to WWE for an onscreen and behind-the-scenes position.
Known as "The Million Dollar Man," it's ironic that DiBiase has been closely associated with money throughout his wrestling career, as his family has become embroiled in a welfare fraud scandal in recent years. In 2020, reports emerged claiming that Ted's son Brett DiBiase, who was deputy administrator of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, handed out more than $2 million in welfare funds to Ted's ministry. The scandal was widespread, involving figures ranging from former NFL quarterback Brett Favre to Brett's brother, Ted Jr., and members of the DiBiase family could still be served jail time over the incident.