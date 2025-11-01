An AEW Star Earned Respect By Burying Beef With Chris Jericho

Based on all of that, it was clear MVP and Jericho weren't exchanging Christmas cards, which made it all the more interesting when MVP showed up at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" last September, all while Jericho was continuing to be a steady presence on AEW TV alongside his Learning Tree stable. Very quickly, many wondered how these two would be able to coexist backstage given their issues; was it possible, or could it morph into a situation similar to other disputes that had taken place in the AEW locker room? The wrestling world didn't get the chance to find out, as MVP quickly sought Jericho out backstage in an attempt to mend fences and squash any lingering bitterness between them. And by all accounts, that's exactly what happened; the two were afterward seen interacting with each other backstage at AEW events, and all indications were that the heat between them had been extinguished.

In the end, it was a move on MVP's part that received praise from many across the industry; those within AEW gave MVP kudos for addressing the situation head on, and many came away with a new found respect for the wrestling legend, who already commanded respect in the locker rooms he had been in. Oddly enough, it's possible that MVP may not have even needed to do this, as uncertainty regarding Jericho's AEW status is at an all-time high with his contract set to expire at the end of the year. But whether or not Jericho resurfaces in AEW again is moot when it comes to MVP and what appears to be his meaning of respect. Despite his history with Jericho, MVP made the decision to begin his run with a new promotion, not by avoiding any potential problems, but by confronting them and looking for a solution. And the results of that decision appear to have benefited MVP greatly.