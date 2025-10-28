WWE RAW 10/27/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s weekly review of "WWE Raw," a show that was pretty strong on in-ring action, including the banger of a main event for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! The WINC staff is giving that match its flowers here in this column, along with another women's match Monday night that exceeded expectations; that said, we'll also discuss some booking issues we have with some other matches that go beyond the admittedly high-quality work between the ropes.
We actually came pretty close to covering the whole shebang this week — the only thing the WINC crew didn't really have an opinion about was the opening promo segment between CM Punk and Jey Uso, which was fine but not really notable. If you missed the show and need the objective play-by-play breakdown, feel free to check out our "Raw" results page, as always. If you're interested in knowing our strongest opinions on the program, both positive and negative, here are three things we hated and three things we loved about the 10/27/25 episode of "WWE Raw!"
Hated: Rusev vs. Penta is more of the same
I didn't think I could dislike the Rusev vs. Penta match anymore than I already did, until Los Americanos showed up and caused yet another disqualification finish to a WWE match. While I don't necessarily hate that this is all leading to a triple threat match where both Rusev and Penta are challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, how we got there was just more of the same WWE booking we see constantly anymore.
Both Penta and Rusev have both had a handful of matches each with Mysterio for the title in recent memory, with both men unable to come out of top due to Mysterio's heelish, lying, cheating, and stealing tactics. Seeing them face off against one another just wasn't something I really wanted to see tonight, and it felt like a big waste of time at the end of it with the DQ/no contest finish. I really like Ludwig Kaiser as El Grande Americano, if WWE insists on keeping that gimmick, but having Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate as Bravo and Rayo just isn't doing it for me.
All I want are some fresh competitors for titles in WWE. While I really love Penta as a performer, Mysterio has bested him. I wish Rusev was getting any kind of reaction from the crowd for me to be the least bit interested in him, but that's still not happening. While the triple threat match is well and good and it's something a bit different, it's still Rusev and Penta taking on "Dirty Dom." The entire storyline with Judgment Day not helping out Mysterio is kind of played out at this point, too, and it really feels half-baked. Mysterio isn't furious at JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for not helping him out, because he has Americano, and the former tag team champions don't seem to really care that Mysterio is relying on Americano, either. It feels like WWE are still spinning their wheels on anything Judgment Day related until Liv Morgan gets back, and it's all just pretty lame and inconsequential at the moment.
I don't exactly know where this is all leading, but I do think Mysterio is retaining on Saturday. Whether or not he starts a feud with Americano after Kaiser has helped him out of a few spots now remains to be seen, but that would be at least different. I'd like to see Kaiser, even if it's as Americano, take on Mysterio, even if that happens in AAA, where Americano is super over. All I'm asking for is something interesting and something fresh, as everything WWE feels pretty stale as we come to the end of the year.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Roxanne Perez carries a Hall of Famer
When you're a workhorse in a particularly demanding workplace like WWE, burnout is understandable — expected, even. With the rate that you're working at, it is practically guaranteed that you will make a mistake, have a bad match, or otherwise provide a performance that is not your best work. After all, nobody is perfect, and when you're in front of the cameras constantly, you just, statistically, have a higher chance of messing up on live television.
That is, unless you're Roxanne Perez.
"The Prodigy" took on WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in singles action Monday, and you will not believe the match Perez had. Let's not get this twisted: Bella was good too, and for her to be even somewhat competitive given all of the factors that surround her — her previous injuries, her age, the fact that she wasn't the strongest in-ring technician when she retired — is really impressive. However, Perez absolutely carried their match on "Raw," and it wasn't even close. Perez is an impressive performer, has always been an impressive performer, but Perez's performance Monday was a particularly defining moment in her impressive, ever-growing resume. I mean, how many people can say that they carried in their match with a WWE Hall of Famer?
Perez and Bella locked up, and from the opening bell, Perez got her offense in. Perez is so agile in the ring, but don't let yourself believe that she exchanges speed for accuracy. Perez is just as deliberate with her moves as one of the more well-known in-ring technicians within WWE's roster. I'd put her up there with Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and other veritable in-ring legends. Every move is tight, every move matters with Perez. Perez got her offense in — thoughtful, meaningful offense — *and* she managed to make Bella's counterattacks look great.
I know Bella is older and has ring rust, but that Spinebuster she pulled on Perez towards the end of the match was all Perez. You can see Bella falter with picking Perez up, but Perez, with no fear, launched herself into Bella's arms to make the Spinebuster look particularly devastating. For her efforts, Perez was put over by Bella with a clean victory — absolutely the right decision. There was no reason for Bella to go over Perez, and with Perez's so-far spotless match quality record, I'm glad Perez is being acknowledged for her efforts.
I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the biggest fan of the Vaquer/Bella and Judgment Day storyline, but this match still had my attention. That should tell you everything you need to know about it. Perez showed up, showed out, and walked away with a well-deserved win. All is right on "Raw" this week.
Written by Angeline Phu
Hated: The Brons stuck in the mud
When The Vision opted to cut off their "Visionary" after Bron Breakker speared Seth Rollins into oblivion – swiftly followed by a Bronson Reed Tsunami – I certainly wouldn't have predicted the immediate plan for them to be... whatever it is they are actually doing while Jey Uso and CM Punk get ready to fight for the World Heavyweight Championship Breakker had acquiesced from the injured Rollins.
Nevertheless, there they were doing... whatever it was they were actually doing; what they were doing was a backstage segment with Paul Heyman explaining that they could not be in the battle royal because Adam Pearce said they couldn't be in the battle royal, when as we all know this is pre-determined and the decision was made to put the proverbial brakes on either of them challenging for the title for whatever reason, after a predetermined decision was made to have Breakker quite literally indicate he wanted next. The same guys responsible for wiping out effectively any babyface you can name over the past few months, all of a sudden, are bound by the word of their General Manager. Breakker also got the chance to wrestle tonight, in a much-awaited singles clash against - allow me to consult my notes - LA Knight.
It was a match in the history of matches, and one that will forever exist outside of the mind. One could make the argument that Rollins' injury threw a spanner in the creative works, while another could make the argument that this is a multi-billion dollar company that constantly touts its entertainment superiority. Either way, this argument is that it's a vulgar waste of talent and the actual direction of the past few months of TV to put the brakes on the Brons, and it's especially egregious when what's on offer has the allure of three-day old wallpaper paste.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: Dominik Mysterio is a dirtbag
Dominik Mysterio might have been the men's highlight from this episode of "WWE Raw."
Maybe it's because we're both Gen Z (Mysterio technically toes the line between millennial and Gen Z, but with the way he delivered his lines Monday night, I'm claiming him for Gen Z), but Mysterio had me in stitches — a Godsend for this nothingburger episode of "Raw." Mysterio's character work has been his strong suit ever since he became a good-for-nothing dirtbag following his betrayal of father Rey and absorption into The Judgement Day, but his performance Monday really let his character shine.
"I have never cheated in my life" is a sentence that is, in and of itself, as dishonest as cheating is, but its paradoxical nature isn't what's funny. As Mysterio stood awkwardly in The Judgement Day's headquarters, he delivered the line with what I can only describe as Gen Z deadpan. "Deadpan" is typically associated with a stoic delivery, and while Mysterio wasn't making a dramatic goof of himself, he wasn't completely stone-faced either. He was sort of awkward, but his message was clear and firm (however dishonest it was): he has never cheated in his life, ever. He was so down with his lie in such an awkwardly genuine way that it had me guffawing, which is a stronger reaction than what I can say I had during most of "Raw."
Let me be clear, I disavow Los Americanos. However, I will tolerate them for now, because Mysterio's next backstage segment was on a similar comedic to his earlier Judgement Day stint. General Manager Adam Pearce confronted Mysterio backstage following Los Americanos' attack on Penta and Rusev, and when the official interrogated Mysterio, Mysterio continued to double down on his deadpan explanation. He conjured up some lie about his connections with Los Americanos, labelling their actions as "pretty crazy" and something "they came up with all on their own." Oh, Dominik Mysterio, you are such a dirtbag, I adore you. It's almost like when a kid is telling you that they definitely didn't sneak a cookie from the cookie jar, in the sense that it's such an obvious lie that is being defended as if it is just obvious truth. While that type of situation finds its ridiculousness from the absolutely hairbrain way kids will lie, however, Mysterio was just simply with it. Yeah, Los Americanos came up with that idea all of their own. Duh.
Mysterio is such a coward, but he is my favorite coward ever. I love Penta and can acknowledge Rusev's work, but a part of me wants Mysterio to retain at Saturday Night's Main Event. I stand with the man who has "never cheated in [his] life."
Written by Angeline Phu
Hated: Two Irishmen step into a ring
For better or for worse, you never know what you're get with WWE when you tune into one of their shows. A match between JD McDonagh and Sheamus wasn't on my bingo card, and there wasn't really any good reason for it to be happening in the first place.
There wasn't anything inherently wrong with giving McDonagh a win from a storyline perspective as WWE looks to re-build him and Finn Balor after their loss of the World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee. With that said, to have that win come against Sheamus felt more random than anything. There's been a complete lack of on-screen interactions between the two men, and Sheamus didn't exactly need to take the loss to McDonagh given that he's had more wins than losses over the course of the last few months floating around in the mid-card scene.
If WWE wanted to give McDonagh a win in the first place, then it would've made far more sense to have him defeat one of those men in singles competition or have him and Balor defeat another tag team to keep them looking like a threat to Styles and Lee when they inevitably have their rematch for the title. On an episode of "Raw" where it didn't feel like there was really too much that stood out to me personally, this entire match kind of got lost in the shuffle and likely won't be one that lingers in the minds of many fans for long.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Loved: The women's tag division is heating up
In the "SmackDown" edition of this column, I hated that there was a single women's match on the card. On "Raw," not only were there two women's matches, but the women's tag team champions were in the main event. Last Monday, Bayley promised Lyra Valkyria a surprise for her birthday, which turned out to be a tag team title shot.
As they themselves pointed out in a backstage segment, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are just two title matches away from the most defenses as tag team champions. Of course with the caliber of women in this match, it was awesome and was worthy of closing the show. As we've seen the last few weeks, we got both sides of Bayley in this match. Once she felt the match slipping away, she became more aggressive in her actions. She and Valkyria were moments away from victory when Bliss connected with Twisted Bliss on Valkyria and Bayley. She and Flair landed double Natural Selections to retain. It was a fun ending to a great match.
The women's tag team division is heating up as Kairi Sane and Asuka attacked the champs after the match. Sane delivered an In-Sane Elbow to Flair before she and Asuka beat down Valkyria. Bayley came to the rescue, sending the Kabuki Warriors scattering. The men's tag team divisions are struggling, especially on the red brand, so it's nice to see great matches and storyline movement in the women's division. More of this, please.
Written by Samantha Schipman