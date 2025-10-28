WWE RAW 10/27/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I didn't think I could dislike the Rusev vs. Penta match anymore than I already did, until Los Americanos showed up and caused yet another disqualification finish to a WWE match. While I don't necessarily hate that this is all leading to a triple threat match where both Rusev and Penta are challenging Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend, how we got there was just more of the same WWE booking we see constantly anymore.

Both Penta and Rusev have both had a handful of matches each with Mysterio for the title in recent memory, with both men unable to come out of top due to Mysterio's heelish, lying, cheating, and stealing tactics. Seeing them face off against one another just wasn't something I really wanted to see tonight, and it felt like a big waste of time at the end of it with the DQ/no contest finish. I really like Ludwig Kaiser as El Grande Americano, if WWE insists on keeping that gimmick, but having Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate as Bravo and Rayo just isn't doing it for me.

All I want are some fresh competitors for titles in WWE. While I really love Penta as a performer, Mysterio has bested him. I wish Rusev was getting any kind of reaction from the crowd for me to be the least bit interested in him, but that's still not happening. While the triple threat match is well and good and it's something a bit different, it's still Rusev and Penta taking on "Dirty Dom." The entire storyline with Judgment Day not helping out Mysterio is kind of played out at this point, too, and it really feels half-baked. Mysterio isn't furious at JD McDonagh and Finn Balor for not helping him out, because he has Americano, and the former tag team champions don't seem to really care that Mysterio is relying on Americano, either. It feels like WWE are still spinning their wheels on anything Judgment Day related until Liv Morgan gets back, and it's all just pretty lame and inconsequential at the moment.

I don't exactly know where this is all leading, but I do think Mysterio is retaining on Saturday. Whether or not he starts a feud with Americano after Kaiser has helped him out of a few spots now remains to be seen, but that would be at least different. I'd like to see Kaiser, even if it's as Americano, take on Mysterio, even if that happens in AAA, where Americano is super over. All I'm asking for is something interesting and something fresh, as everything WWE feels pretty stale as we come to the end of the year.

Written by Daisy Ruth