Bully Ray Would Keep This Top WWE Star Out Of Title Picture As Long As Fans Cheer

After beginning the year going after the WWE Women's Championship in a controversial feud with Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair has begun focusing more on tag team wrestling. It's worked out so far, with her and Alexa Bliss currently holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, having already successfully defended the championships five times, including this past week on "Raw." Meanwhile, Flair's reputation with the fans, always a bit of a rollercoaster, has seemingly improved, helped by Flair's Player's Tribune article and her appearances on "WWE Unreal."

All of this has been very good news for "Busted Open Radio's" Bully Ray, a long-time defender of Flair's. But despite that, while discussing the idea of Flair returning to either the WWE Women's or Women's World Championship scenes on Tuesday's "Busted Open," Bully believes that she should stay away from challenging for a singles championship. Instead, Bully believes Flair and WWE should be patient, and wait until Flair's fan support is so strong, and the situation is ideal, so that there's no choice but to go back to her.

"I would keep Charlotte Flair out of the World Championship picture for so long that the people want to see her come back," Bully said. "And they cheer for her when she comes back. But in order for that to happen, I believe you need to build another Charlotte Flair, which ain't happening any time soon. You'd have to build somebody that had a grasp on the women's championship for so long, that they blew through the entire locker room, and basically it's like 'Who the hell can possibly stop this woman?' And that's when Charlotte steps up and goes 'Remember me?'"

