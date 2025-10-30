Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star Just Took AEW's Kenny Omega's Spot At His Favorite Wrestler

WWE legend Kevin Nash has a new favorite wrestler in Rhea Ripley, who has replaced Kenny Omega as his favorite.

Nash had declared in 2022 that AEW star Omega had become his favorite wrestler after Omega and The Young Bucks' match against Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. During a recent edition of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash was asked by a fan if Omega continues to be his favorite wrestler.

"Rhea Ripley took his spot," Nash said. "I haven't seen Kenny work in a while."

The WWE Hall of Famer though, conceded that Omega still remains his favorite male wrestler. Nash, while discussing the topic, said that he recently rewatched the match between Will Ospreay and Ricochet and is still unimpressed by it.

Nash had praised Omega on multiple occasions, comparing his in-ring ability to someone he knows well, Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac. He also stated that he would have liked to have wrestled Omega over WWE star and YouTuber Logan Paul, because of the AEW star's ability to work with anyone. Ripley, like Omega, has received a lot of adulation from "Big Sexy" recently, with him lauding her match with Asuka on "WWE Raw," while also claiming that the Australian star would've been a great fit in the nWo.