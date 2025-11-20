6 Wild Interviews Wrestling Stars Did With Howard Stern

These days, many professional wrestlers and legends host their own podcasts, have their own YouTube channels, or even stream on Twitch, chatting with fans while playing video games. Back in the day, however, it was not uncommon for stars of the then-WWF-turned WWE to appear on "The Howard Stern Show." Stern was best known for being a "shock jock," and his radio program hit its peak listenership during WWE's Attitude Era, and wrestling stars of the time were hot guests on the show.

There are quite a few talent who sat down for shocking interviews with Stern, and one that has not aged well, considering the recent lawsuit by former WWE employee Janel Grant, was Vince McMahon. Even before his current legal woes, McMahon has always been notorious for refusing interviews. However, even following his uncomfortable interview with Bob Costas about the XFL, the now-former chairman appeared on "Howard Stern" in 2001, just days before he purchased WCW.

McMahon's appearance on Stern's program is often referred to as the "banned" interview. As Top10Wrestling on YouTube notes, it's very difficult to find the full interview online and it's not available in the program's archives. Top10Wrestling does provide clips of the interview, however.

The interview starts out with McMahon talking about taking over the business from his father, but quickly devolves into Stern asking McMahon about his sex life. McMahon stated bluntly that anything "in a skirt" used to be fair game. After the shocking statement, McMahon went on to explain that he promised his wife, Linda, when they married that he'd always love her, and he always had, but also told Stern that he straight up told his wife that he had cheated numerous times, and even gave her a list of names. McMahon said he liked the "All American" type, and his wife is "what he really likes."