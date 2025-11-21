WWE's CM Punk On Wrestling In Cage Matches: 'Somebody Might Be Trying To Kill Me'

In four days, it will mark the two-year anniversary of CM Punk returning home to the WWE at Survivor Series. Dubbed the "Hell Has Frozen Over" moment in all of WWE history, so far, the "Second City Saint" has gone to war with many of the company's most ferocious challengers. And now, he sits atop the throne as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. But to get there, Punk had to invest in favors, betrayals, never-ending rivalries, and cages. Reflecting on his first-ever WarGames match and duking it out with "The Ring General" GUNTHER for the better half of 2024, Punk has a unique take on those moments.

"For some reason last year, I was like a cage match all-star, like, MVP. I was just doing cage matches left and right. Did Hell in a Cell, did WarGames," "The Best in the World" recalled on "Mostly Sports." "And then, they're like, 'Hey, we're going to do a bunch of Christmas live events, and we're going to put you in a cage with GUNTHER.' And I was like, 'Oh, cool.' So, maybe somebody might be trying to kill me."

Luckily, Punk survived the hellacious beatings GUNTHER is known to give to all his opponents. But for now, GUNTHER is solely focused on prevailing as the last man standing in John Cena's "Last Time Is Now" Tournament, where the winner will face "The G.O.A.T." in Washington, D.C., closing the book on his 25-year in-ring career on Saturday, December 13. As for Punk, he and his generals (Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Jey & Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns) are gathering in their masses to take home a second victory in this year's Men's Survivor Series: WarGames against The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar. Their throw down is scheduled for next Saturday, in San Diego, California.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Mostly Sports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.