AEW Full Gear 2025: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

In the build up to AEW Full Gear 2025, we rewatched the 2021 show for a retro version of what you're currently reading, and that show famously kicked off with Darby Allin taking on MJF. At that time, Darby had already done some ludicrously dangerous things to himself and others, but that match with MJF was one that proved to the world that Darby wasn't just a glorified stuntman, he was a legitimate wrestler who could hang with anyone on the mat. Fast forward four years later to the 2025 Full Gear event and we got a match cut from the same cloth.

The rivalry between Darby and the Death Riders has been very bloody, but this match between Darby and PAC was still able to be violent while staying within the traditional rules of a wrestling match. Instead of having Darby go through flaming tables, it was the burns on his body that were used against him in a way that was just as uncomfortable to watch. Instead of having his head shoved in an aquarium, Darby's throat ended up becoming acquainted with the ring ropes to great effect. Instead of being covered in his and everyone else's blood, Darby was covered in sweat from having to wrestle one of the best performers on the planet in the form of PAC.

PAC's AEW career has been a weird one as injuries and visa issues have prevented him from truly reaching that top level. However, when he does get the chance to showcase how good he is on a major stage, he rarely puts a foot wrong, and when he's working with someone like Darby who seems to have great chemistry with virtually everyone he faces, it only makes PAC look even more dangerous. He still has all the flashy moves that made him a star to begin with, but the Death Riders version of PAC has that added mean streak that gives everything he does that extra punch to make him feel more threatening.

The ending even let both guys have the best of both worlds. PAC going over was the right call as he would logically be able to beat someone who he technically set on fire less than two weeks ago, but the fact that he needed the help of Wheeler Yuta and a baseball bat to do it keeps Darby looking strong in defeat. I personally get the sense that this will be seen as an underrated gem in the near future considering everything else that happened on tonight's show, but when it comes to kicking off a pay-per-view, PAC and Darby couldn't have done a better job.

Written by Sam Palmer