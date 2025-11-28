Thunder Rosa Thinks Outcome Of This WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match Is 'Obvious'

In just over 48 hours, The Usos and three of WWE's babyface juggernauts — CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns – will take on the team of Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre inside the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. Thanks to a chaotic ending on "WWE Raw," Paul secured the order advantage for his team. According to AEW star Thunder Rosa, though, that isn't the only sign that Paul and crew will win WarGames.

As evidenced on "Raw," Reigns, Punk, and Rhodes head into this match with some tensions, such as "The Second City Saint" and "The American Nightmare" both staking their claims as team captain. Furthermore, Reigns remarked that one of their world titles would look better on his shoulder, without clarifying which one. Of course, Reigns also remains frustrated with The Usos after they cost him a match at WWE Crown Jewel against Reed due to their interference.

Storylines aside, Rosa believes another pivotal factor lies in "The Beast," Brock Lesnar, himself. "It's very interesting because they're not sold out," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "Survivor Series is not sold out. Tickets are expensive. They need to sell tickets, so they better bring every single star that they have for this show. And it's the first show in a baseball stadium. They better bring everybody to their show. It will be dumb for WWE not to do this. This is very strategical. This is the reason why you and I, we're like 'Eh, it's lacking storyline.' Because it really is. Then you bring Brock Lesnar, which makes it even more obvious that [the heels] are not going to lose."