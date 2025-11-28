Thunder Rosa Thinks Outcome Of This WWE Survivor Series WarGames Match Is 'Obvious'
In just over 48 hours, The Usos and three of WWE's babyface juggernauts — CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns – will take on the team of Brock Lesnar, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre inside the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series. Thanks to a chaotic ending on "WWE Raw," Paul secured the order advantage for his team. According to AEW star Thunder Rosa, though, that isn't the only sign that Paul and crew will win WarGames.
As evidenced on "Raw," Reigns, Punk, and Rhodes head into this match with some tensions, such as "The Second City Saint" and "The American Nightmare" both staking their claims as team captain. Furthermore, Reigns remarked that one of their world titles would look better on his shoulder, without clarifying which one. Of course, Reigns also remains frustrated with The Usos after they cost him a match at WWE Crown Jewel against Reed due to their interference.
Storylines aside, Rosa believes another pivotal factor lies in "The Beast," Brock Lesnar, himself. "It's very interesting because they're not sold out," Rosa said on "Busted Open Radio." "Survivor Series is not sold out. Tickets are expensive. They need to sell tickets, so they better bring every single star that they have for this show. And it's the first show in a baseball stadium. They better bring everybody to their show. It will be dumb for WWE not to do this. This is very strategical. This is the reason why you and I, we're like 'Eh, it's lacking storyline.' Because it really is. Then you bring Brock Lesnar, which makes it even more obvious that [the heels] are not going to lose."
AJ Lee To Take The Pin In Women's WarGames?
Elsewhere at Survivor Series, ten of WWE's top women will step inside WarGames as well. This year's lineup will pit Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and AJ Lee against Becky Lynch, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Lash Legend, and Nia Jax.
Since returning to the WWE sphere in September, Lee has looked quite strong, having handed Lynch a mixed tag team loss at WWE Wrestlepalooza, then costing "The Man" the Women's Intercontinental Championship on "Raw." In the eyes of Thunder Rosa, Lee's momentum will finally shift during WarGames.
"I'm not worried about AJ because you have Becky," Rosa said. "Becky has been an expert on helping people that haven't wrestled for a long time to look excellent, or at least try to make them look excellent. As she did for Trish Stratus in that cage match, that's probably one of the best matches that Trish Stratus ever had, in my personal opinion. Honestly, technically wise and what they did, it was pretty dope, so I'm pretty sure they're going to come up with something really good for AJ.
"I was doing a lot of research about who's going to win, and I feel because of what AJ is trying to do with the women's division and in wrestling with the women now, I think AJ will be the one who's taking the pin, more than anybody else."
Prior to her recent return, Lee hadn't wrestled since March 2015. In the years following, her upcoming WarGames teammates all enjoyed success as world champions, with Ripley and SKY holding singles gold earlier this year. Flair and Bliss reigned as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions up until November 10, when Sane and Asuka dethroned them on "Raw."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.