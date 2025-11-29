WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2025 Full & Final Card

Turkey, pie, WarGames, oh, my! While the rest of North America recovers from overstuffing themselves from their Thanksgiving festivities, WWE has assembled generals for Survivor Series: WarGames, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Four matches are scheduled for tonight's PLE, including John Cena's second-to-last wrestling match. It was a lesson turned taught moment for "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio when he lost his WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship to "The G.O.A.T.", in the seasoned vet's hometown two weeks ago on "WWE Raw." Now, the stage has shifted, as the "King of the Luchadores" will have the homefield advantage, aiming to reclaim the title for the second time in his career. Can he lie, cheat, and steal the title back in this rematch, or will the "Never Seen 17"/Grand Slam Champion carry his first IC title reign to his last ever match on Saturday, December 13?

Many might argue that it's better to have friended someone and lost than never to have friended at all. But in the WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer's case, she wishes she had chosen the latter part of that sentence. After letting her guard down, welcoming, and protecting the Hall of Famer Nikki Bella for some time, she learned that it was all just a ploy of Bella's to claim a piece of gold she has never worn around her waist yet. Can Bella prove that her era of women's wrestling still reigns supreme, or will "La Primera" continue to carry the new women's era to newer heights and into a new year?

Team Light It Up or Team Man? When AJ Lee made her triumphant return earlier this year, Becky Lynch, whether she admits it or not, knows she met her match and the star who officially took back the spotlight "The Man" kept warm years after Lee's departure. Now, Lee will join several veterans and the team, with the advantage of this unique structure: Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss. But don't dismiss the damage that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane), Nia Jax, and the main roster's newest member, Lash Legend, could inflict in the Women's WarGames match.

The Vision is so clear that Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Brock Lesnar might need shades when they walk into this match. Or so they think. What they don't want to realize is the fact that half of their opponents tonight, Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy and Jey), and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk, all stood victorious at last year's Men's WarGames. Now, with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes added to the mix and fueled by hatred that has carried many of these adversaries thus far, the mat in this match won't stay clean long. Will Team Vision prove that nice guys finish last, or can the fan-favorite righteous backbones of WWE stay united for a few hours to demonstrate that the good guys always come out on top, despite their differences and past trust issues?