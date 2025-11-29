Dominik Mysterio On John Cena's Penultimate Match: 'Just Another Day'

Guys like Rey Mysterio, Eddie Guerrero, and John Cena walked, so guys like "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio could run. But there's only one name that the second-generation star recognizes in that lineup, and it's not Cena's. Regarding Cena, Mysterio is eager for tonight's rematch at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames because it's a chance for the former Men's Intercontinental Champion to add another second potential reign with this title to his young, rapidly-rising career. Already lining up his food plates before and after what he believes will be a winning match, including some morning tacos from Ortiz's Taco Shop, an In-N-Out burger, and chicken tendies after the rematch, the "King of the Luchadores" isn't sweating what he believes will be his golden night.

"I've come a long way, I'm gonna say five years, in my wrestling debut, 20-year overall career, right? But at the end of the day, this is just another Saturday for me," the AAA Mega Champion said confidently in his interview with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. "I've main event Survivor Series before, so this is just another day in San Diego, California...John should be thankful that I was willing to, you know, make the end of his career meaningful, to give him the opportunity to become a Grand Slam Champion. Honestly, I didn't give him the opportunity; it was handed to him."

Ahead of tonight's match, Mysterio is 0-2 with "The G.O.A.T.," including their six-man tag team match on November 17. Cena officially became a Grand Slam Champion after winning the IC Title in his hometown of Boston earlier this month. Tonight will be the second-to-last match in the "Never Seen 17" illustrious 23-year career. A "Last Time Is Now" tournament is currently underway to determine who Cena's final opponent will be on Saturday, December 13, in Washington, D.C. The tournament is now in its semifinals, featuring Jey Uso, LA Knight, GUNTHER, and Solo Sikoa. These final matches will take place in the coming weeks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WWE" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.