WWE SmackDown 12/5/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'm not usually one to be begging for a superstar shakeup, or WWE Draft, or whatever you want to call it, but I really think it's beyond time for one, but sadly, we're not likely to get one before WrestleMania at this point, I'd imagine. As much as I love Drew McIntyre, I am once again complaining that he's involved in a feud where it doesn't appear that he ever emerges victorious, and I'm getting really tired of that for him. It's worse for McIntyre when it involves a championship, and that's happening once again with him and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The pair are on course for another match, despite Rhodes defeating McIntyre at the most recent Saturday Night's Main Event.

McIntyre beating up Rhodes on his bus two weeks ago on "SmackDown" wasn't just for WarGames build, but rather, to continue this feud beyond Survivor Series. I don't know why I thought we'd be going in a different direction with the title following Survivor Series, but I certainly feel pretty silly now. While the camera angles and shots of Rhodes beating up McIntyre in his vehicle to open "SmackDown" tonight were cool, I'm just so tired of this feud already, because I know McIntyre isn't going to win the title. That was made more apparent than ever with Rhodes versus Roman Reigns III seemingly being set up following WarGames, and I'd imagine that's for the title at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next year. If everyone who challenges Rhodes between now and then is just going to lose, there needs to be some other challengers who haven't already lost (and consistently lose big matches) like McIntyre.

Rhodes beating up "The Scottish Psychopath" also didn't really need to happen tonight at all if there wasn't going to be another brawl or any real payoff later on in the show. There wasn't much room for that to happen on the show tonight, as we had GUNTHER and LA Knight competing in the finals of the "Last Time is Now" tournament, so this really could have been put off another week. Any other time, it would have been easier for WWE to at least attempt to further a story, though it's one that McIntyre is never going to win.

Written by Daisy Ruth