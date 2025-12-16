WWE RAW 12/15/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

So, Maxxine Dupri is far from a Lita...in terms of in-ring work, anyway. If we're talking about passion for the business, I'd say Dupri is on her way.

Dupri defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Ivy Nile on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," and I'll be the first to tell you that it was far from a clean match. Dupri's strikes are still really slow, Nile isn't the greatest in-ring, and the two wrestled a very rookie match. Nile's performance wasn't much to write home about. On paper, neither was Dupri's.

Dupri, on paper, isn't anything special. Dupri in life, however? That is a different story.

You can always tell when someone is passionate about what they do — like, really, genuinely passionate. Passion lends an unspoken quality to their work. And to be clear, I'm not saying Nile isn't passionate. If she didn't love this business, she wouldn't be here. What I am saying, however, is that Dupri's passion — her inner fire and love for wrestling — is her biggest strength. You can feel Dupri's love for the business and determination to succeed ooze from every slow kick, every clumsy misstep, and every shout of determination.

I think Dupri has really sharpened up since feuding and winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She's no Shawn Michaels, but the difference between her before and after the Women's Intercontinental Championship is night and day. That was on full display during tonight's match. Nile, one of the many women who berated Dupri for her less-than-skillful in-ring performance, tried to overwhelm the rookie Dupri, and Dupri managed to find her footing as the match went on, ultimately to win her inaugural title defense by way of an Ankle Lock transition into a traditional, supine leg joint lock (think armbar, but on the leg). Her match tonight was a reflection of her in-ring journey. Her victory over Nile by way of submission — technical mat work, similar to the tactics that technicians like Bret Hart are revered for — is a breathing testament to her in-ring journey, and a preview of what is to come.

She's no Hall of Famer, but her passion is what makes these improvements, however marginal, noticeable and commendable. You can see just how much Dupri has improved in the ring, just because of how passionate she is. Every scream, shout, willingness to look "stupid" as her body is forced to move in these very unnatural ways just makes her improved in-ring ability — no matter how small the improvements are — augments her whole performance. She's fun to watch because she's having fun.

Dupri has a long way to go. If she keeps this fire stoked within her, though, she'll have no problem fueling the journey.

Written by Angeline Phu