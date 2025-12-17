AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Vince McMahon's Absence From WWE SNME, Last Cena Match

After weeks of speculation that he would be in attendance, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't in Washington, DC after all for John Cena's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event. But his presence was still felt, as a final video package for Cena featured McMahon, and fans even chanted for him, albeit as part of several negative chants directed at WWE chief content officer Triple H following the show.

Having expected McMahon to be at the event, and already displeased with WWE's decision to have Cena go out by tapping out to GUNTHER, it would stand to reason that AEW's Jeff Jarrett would also have a strong opinion about McMahon not being in attendance. But that really wasn't the focus Jarrett had on the latest edition of "My World," as he instead pointed out how McMahon's appearance in Cena's tribute video was the only time he felt Cena genuinely smiled. This prompted Conrad Thompson to ask Jarrett if he was surprised by Vince appearing in the video.

"I'm disappointed that there wasn't more, but I get it, politically," Jarrett said. "I get it. But...maybe a little bit [I was surprised]."

McMahon hasn't appeared in WWE since he resigned from the promotion in January 2024 after Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, alleging sex trafficking and abuse, and until his appearance in the Cena video had largely gone unmentioned within the promotion. Despite that, some felt that McMahon would be included in the show due to his longstanding friendship with Cena, and WWE bringing back Brock Lesnar earlier in 2025, despite him being named in the Grant lawsuit as well.

