WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 12/30/2025

"WWE NXT" managed to stay pretty consistent in terms of ratings and viewership throughout holidays and the latter half of December. So consistent, in fact, the December 30 episode of the show, despite being yet another taped edition of WWE programming, barely budged in terms of average viewers from the previous week.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, the December 30 edition of "NXT" drew an average of 604,000 viewers, up slightly from 602,000 viewers for the December 23 show, but not enough of an increase to raise it a percent in the eyes of Nielsen. The show did slide slightly in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, however, drawing a 0.07 rating compared to the previous week's 0.08, down 12 percent.

The episode of "NXT" was up a single percent from the trailing four weeks average viewership of 597,000 viewers, but down 12 percent in the ratings. When comparing December 2025 to December 2024, "NXT" was down 10 percent from the average 666,000 viewers.

The December 30 edition of the show saw Je'Von Evans, who is now a free agent on the main roster, take on Ricky Saints. Elsewhere on the show, North American Champion Ethan Page successfully retained his title against TNA's Moose.

Like the rest of WWE's weekly programming, "NXT" will be back to live episodes from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida this week for its New Year's Evil special. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne is set to defend her gold against EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey and NXT Champion Oba Femi will do the same against TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Blake Monroe is also set to challenge NXT Women's North American Champion Thea Hail in attempt to win back the title she lost, seemingly due to a botch, before the developmental brand's holiday break.