WWE RAW 1/5/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I'll say this first, I absolutely believe that Becky Lynch should be Women's Intercontinental Champion as much as I absolutely cannot stand her current gimmick. I really like Maxxine Dupri's character and as a person who follows the real Sydney Zmrzel-Luke on social media, you can tell how hard she's working to get better at this. Tonight's match, however, didn't do her any good when it came to showcasing that.

I feel kind of bad, because Dupri just got married last week, but maybe WWE shouldn't have put someone they know is so green on a major show like the Netflix anniversary/"Stranger Things" crossover when they know that person is going to be pretty worn down. I'm not saying Dupri deserves any special treatment, but if you want to put on a good show, you should probably consider the fact that big moments in talent's lives, especially if they're coming back from a pretty quick turnaround, are going to impact them, especially when their skill level may not be as high as some of the other talent on the brand who may be able to handle that situation better.

Maybe that doesn't make much sense to anyone but me, but I thought that this match could have easily been done next week or at some point during the international tour, as I'm sure Dupri is making some of those dates. On a show that had a solid match for the Women's Tag Team Championships, as well as another huge match for the World Heavyweight Championship, I'm not sure that this match fit in well. There were quite a few points that Dupri just looked very sloppy, and overall, the match just wasn't good.

I'm also confused as to what this feud even accomplished overall outside of giving Dupri a short little title reign. Sure, AJ Lee initially helped her win the belt, but she hasn't been seen since. I thought maybe she'd show up tonight to set something up going in to WrestleMania season with Lynch, but maybe WWE deemed it too soon. Even if Lynch was always going to win back the title, Lee showing her face after the match still would have made sense, and she could have even comforted a distraught Dupri.

I also thought maybe we'd see Natalya's Nattie character actually involved on TV with Dupri, and I'm pretty disappointed we didn't. I don't think it makes a lot of sense to introduce her now to further beat down poor Dupri after her loss. I don't know where Dupri goes from here — probably back to "NXT" live events alongside her now-husband to get some more reps — and I also don't know what this accomplished for Lynch.

Written by Daisy Ruth