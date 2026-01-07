AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 1/3/2026

"AEW Collision" was all over the place throughout December, airing for one hour following "Dynamite" when AEW ventured over to England, then airing for an extra hour days later on Saturday, followed by the first ever "Christmas Collision" on Thursday. But things were finally back to normal for the show to start 2026, with "Collision" moving back to its usual 8 p.m., Saturday Night timeslot in the familiar grounds of the eSports Arena in Arlington, Texas.

The results, at least in regards to viewership, were mixed. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 3 "Collision" drew 241K total viewers, along with. 0.03 in the coveted 18-49 demographic. In overall viewership, things were looking up, with "Collision" rising 11% from 217K on Christmas, while showing no change against the four week average. Alas, things weren't so good in 18-49, which was down 25% from "Christmas Collision," as well as against the four week average.

As per usual in the winter months, "Collision's" numbers were likely affected by sports competition, arguably the steepest they've had to face all year. The show went head to head with the Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL game on ABC, which saw the two teams vying for both the NFC West Division and the #1 seed in the NFC.

"Collision" was headlined by Darby Allin defeating Wheeler Yuta, continuing Allin's long-running feud with the Death Riders. Also featured was Hechicero defeating Komander to earn himself a TNT Championship match against Mark Briscoe next Saturday. Hechicero was assisted by fellow Don Callis Family member El Clon, who himself made his AEW in-ring debut to open the show, defeating Angelico.