WWE World Champ CM Punk Takes Shot At US Republicans While Discussing Freddy Krueger

CM Punk has always been known for his progressive politics, and while he typically keeps his personal views separate from his in-ring and at-work activities, he has never shied away from making his thoughts known. Such was the case on a recent episode of "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," where, amidst pop culture and horror franchise discussions, Punk took a shot at the United States' leading conservative party.

Punk sat down with host Fox to discuss a multitude of topics, from "Stranger Things" to his new movie, "Night Patrol." Towards the end of the episode, Punk was presented with a collection of rapid-fire questions, one of which asked Punk for his favorite horror movie villain. Punk asked if famed horror icon Michael Myers was a villain. As he explained his motivations for asking his clarifying question, he took the opportunity to joke at a few politicians' expense.

"Listen, man. Freddy Krueger molested children, and people are stoked on him. So, I guess that makes him a Republican," Punk remarked.

This is not Punk's first political jab in recent memory. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Punk called out Elon Musk for throwing out a Nazi salute, and has been a vocal advocate for "trans kids, trans-grown ups, gays, and lesbians." Despite Punk's openly progressive stance, some wrestling fans have noted the dissonance between his words and his actions, as Punk, as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, represents WWE, a historically conservative company. Critics also point out the dissonance between CM Punk's previous anti-Saudi Arabia sentiments and his recent involvement in WWE's Riyadh-based events, including his appearance against John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.

Punk is not the first WWE Superstar to take a shot at Republicans, as Kevin Nash and former WWE icon Mick Foley have been similarly vocal about their disdain for the United States conservative party.