Strongman Competitor, Basketball Player Reportedly Set For WWE Tryout Next Week At PC

As "NXT" stars such as Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams move on from the Performance Center to the main roster, WWE is now forced to scout for the company's next big faces. WWE tryouts are fast-approaching, it seems that the professional wrestling conglomerate is sourcing their next hottest stars from a variety of backgrounds.

According to PWInsider Elite, WWE is set to host sometime during the week of January 12. While the list of attendees is undoubtedly short, some confirmed names include Akron, Ohio's Joshua Hillen. Hillen, a former United States Marine, recently won the title of America's Strongest Veteran in Las Vegas in October. According to InkFreeNews, Hillen took first place in the Trump Weights Axle Clean and Press, the Keg Carry Over Bar, and the Sandbag Throw events — three of the competition's five listed events. Hillen, 5'7", began competing in strongman competitions eight years ago.

James Karnik, a 27-year old basketball player from Canada, will also join Hillen at WWE tryouts this coming week. Karnik proudly displays his experience on both Canadian and Czech basketball teams in his Instagram bio, and was most recently seen averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds per game in Eurocup. Karnik, 6'9", played for the Vancouver Bandits for the 2022, 2024, and 2025 season.

Hillen and Karnik do not have any professional wrestling experience, but it is not uncommon to see strongmen, powerlifters, and professional athletes make the jump to WWE, as was the case with recent "NXT" Superstars Jordynne Grace, a known powerlifter, Lash Legend, a former WNBA player, and, perhaps most famously, Bron Breakker, a former NFL fullback. WWE have their eyes on several blossoming collegiate athletes through their WWE NIL (Next in Line) program.

PWInsider Elite is currently in the process of confirming more names as WWE tryouts quickly approach.