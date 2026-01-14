Bully Ray Wanted To See TNA Star Win WWE NXT Championship Ahead Of AMC Debut

Only one day remains before TNA's first ever "Impact" on AMC takes place, and between the TNA return of AJ Styles and Mike Santana challenging Frankie Kazarian for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. And yet, Bully Ray, who will be on the show as guest commentator for the Santana-Kazarian match, opined on Monday's "Busted Open Radio" that the show could've been bigger if TNA and "WWE NXT" had collaborated on a different finish to the Leon Slater vs. Oba Femi NXT Championship match last Tuesday.

"I would not have minded one perfectly timed miscue bump, and Leon Slater getting the 1-2-3," Bully said. "Dude, I wanted that so, so bad. That would've been a nice little bump for TNA and for Leon heading into this Thursday.

"And you've already had...listen, Oba bumped for Ricky, Oba bumped for Je'Von. I'm not saying bump all over the place for Leon. But if Oba...all he had to do was miss something brother. All Oba got to do is miss one big move, and all you've got to get to is get to the 1-2-3, and at 3 ¼, Oba kicks out strong, and 'Holy s**t, Leon Slater is your NXT Champion?' I would've liked it Dave."

Given Femi promptly vacated the NXT Championship after defeating Slater, a title change to the TNA X-Division Champion could've worked as an alternate idea. At the time, Slater was booked for a marquee match on TNA's AMC debut, defending the X-Division Title against Myron Reed. The match has reportedly been pulled from the show following Reed' departure from TNA, leaving Slater's status for the event unknown.

