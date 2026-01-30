Dave Meltzer Speculates On Surprise 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Participants

It is that time of year again, the time where 30 men and 30 women all compete in a match to determine who gets a world title shot at WWE WrestleMania. The Royal Rumble is finally here.

The 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place on January 31 in Saudi Arabia, and both the men's and women's Rumble matches are shaping up to be some of the most unpredictable in recent years. As usual, the full field for both matches haven't been announced to allow room for surprises, debuts, and returns, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated on who fans might see in the Rumble matches this Saturday.

Starting with the ladies, a total of 17 women have officially been confirmed for the Rumble match at the time of writing, with more set to be announced on the January 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Last year's winner Charlotte Flair, the first-ever women's Rumble winner Asuka, and previous winners like Bayley, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch are amongst the participants, but one previous winner that hasn't been confirmed just yet is the 2021 winner, Bianca Belair. Meltzer noted that Belair has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, but should be ready to come back by now and is rumored to be involved in this weekend's Rumble.

Someone who has never been in a Rumble match is AJ Lee, who made her return to WWE in September 2025 and has since competed in the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series. Meltzer stated that Lee has got a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match planned against Becky Lynch, something that was penciled in when Lee returned to wrestling, and that the Rumble match this weekend could be used to start that program which is likely to conclude at WrestleMania 42. There's also the possibility of some involvement from the "WWE NXT" roster as both Kelani Jordan and Sol Ruca are reportedly in Saudi Arabia, while Lola Vice and Jacy Jayne are rumored to be there as well, with Meltzer noting that Jayne wasn't at the January 27 episode of "WWE NXT" and was pulled from this weekend's house show loop.